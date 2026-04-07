Tired of typing? Google’s new AI app does it for you even without internet
The Google AI Edge Eloquent app is available only on iOS at the moment. Android users will have to wait for a while to use it on their devices.
If you don’t like typing lengthy pieces of texts, Google has a rather simple solution for you - an app that turns raw and messy speech into a clean and polished piece of text. The company’s newly launched is called “Google AI Edge Eloquent app” and it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to translate speech into text while capturing and maintaining the intended meaning.
The Google AI Edge Eloquent app uses Google's Gemma-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) models to translate speech to text without needing a server connection. These models are automatically downloaded on your smartphone when you download the app. These models bring features such as offline support and privacy-focused transcription features to the app.
What can Google AI Edge Eloquent app do?
Besides translating speech to text, Google's AI Edge Eloquent app can transform disorganized speech into meaningful and clean text. It automatically edits out filler words such as 'umm' and 'ugh' and mid-sentence corrections so that the output text is crisp and accurate.
Once the transcription is done, users can turn the text into a more formal piece of prose. They can also turn it into a shorter or longer piece of text. Alternatively, users can also ask the app to highlight its key points.
While the AI Edge Eloquent app comes with an in-built dictionary, users can also create an editable dictionary, which includes the words that they frequently use. Additionally, users can connect the app to their Google accounts to import the words from their Gmail accounts.
On the privacy front, this app runs all the machine learning models on users' smartphones, which means the audio, the transcription and the personal data never leaves the device making it more secure to use. While some of the advanced features available in the app do use Google Cloud, users can easily turn off this feature using a toggle button on the Record screen.
What's more? The Google AI Edge Eloquent app is completely free to use and it doesn't come with any usage limits. Users can even use it on mid smartphones.
Google AI Edge Eloquent app availability
As far as availability is concerned, at the moment this new app is available only on iOS-powered devices, that is, iPhones. Google has confirmed that it is evaluating other platforms including desktop for tasks such as dictating docs, code and prompting to AI agents. However, there is no word on when this app will be available on Android smartphones.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More