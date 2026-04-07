Tired of typing? Google’s new AI app does it for you even without internet

If you don’t like typing lengthy pieces of texts, Google has a rather simple solution for you - an app that turns raw and messy speech into a clean and polished piece of text. The company’s newly launched is called “Google AI Edge Eloquent app” and it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to translate speech into text while capturing and maintaining the intended meaning. Google AI Edge Eloquent app is available only on iOS at the moment. (Pexels)

The Google AI Edge Eloquent app uses Google's Gemma-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) models to translate speech to text without needing a server connection. These models are automatically downloaded on your smartphone when you download the app. These models bring features such as offline support and privacy-focused transcription features to the app.

What can Google AI Edge Eloquent app do? Besides translating speech to text, Google's AI Edge Eloquent app can transform disorganized speech into meaningful and clean text. It automatically edits out filler words such as 'umm' and 'ugh' and mid-sentence corrections so that the output text is crisp and accurate.

Once the transcription is done, users can turn the text into a more formal piece of prose. They can also turn it into a shorter or longer piece of text. Alternatively, users can also ask the app to highlight its key points.

While the AI Edge Eloquent app comes with an in-built dictionary, users can also create an editable dictionary, which includes the words that they frequently use. Additionally, users can connect the app to their Google accounts to import the words from their Gmail accounts.

On the privacy front, this app runs all the machine learning models on users' smartphones, which means the audio, the transcription and the personal data never leaves the device making it more secure to use. While some of the advanced features available in the app do use Google Cloud, users can easily turn off this feature using a toggle button on the Record screen.

What's more? The Google AI Edge Eloquent app is completely free to use and it doesn't come with any usage limits. Users can even use it on mid smartphones.