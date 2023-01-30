To make file sharing easier, Google makes 2 ‘improvements’ to Meet: All you need to know

Google has made two ‘improvements’ to Google Meet to make file sharing in the video communication service, ‘even easier.’

The updates, which the tech giant announced on its Workspace Updates blog, began rolling out on January 25, and will take up to fifteen days to be visible.

(1.) Share content directly from Meet: The content you are presenting in a meeting, can be shared with the attendees, including those on the Calendar guest list, directly from Meet. For this, go to the floating action menu, or share it via the suggestion in chats.

When a file is shared, those present will see a notification, and the link to the file will be automatically sent in the chat.

(2.) Attach file to calendar event: When a user pastes a link in the chat, he/she is prompted with the file access dialog. With this, they can adjust access as needed, and attach the file to the calendar event, if required.

Why are these improvements important?

With these features, according to Google, users can seamlessly share the presented content, without the need to switch to another window to grant access, which, in turn, can be disruptive. This will also make it much easier for the attendees to follow your presentation.

