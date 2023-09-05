Top 10 dinner sets with best price deals: Scratch-resistant and shatterproof

In the present times, most people look for a good-quality kitchen dinner set to elevate their culinary collection and maintain a modern kitchen. From a Duradine melamine dinner set with 40 high-quality pieces to a modern dining set with ceramic utensils, there are innumerable options available in the market. In this article, we have prepared a list of the best affordable modern dinner sets so that you can easily pick the one that suits your needs.

Kindly note that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

1. Usha Shriram Dine Smart Melamine Dinner Set (32 Pieces, Heat-Resistant and Unbreakable pieces)

The upside of purchasing melamine sets is that they are scratch-resistant and shatter-proof which makes them the best choice for those looking for an affordable and modern dinner set. Also, melamine sets are typically BFA-free which ensures that food consumption remains safe and the consumers lead a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, it can easily withstand high temperatures without melting as they are made heat-resistant for efficient use. Additionally, being a lightweight material, Melamine is apt for those who refrain from stuffing their kitchen with heavy utensils.

Specifications:

Brand: USHA SHRIRAM

Finish Type: Glossy

Pattern: Floral

Color: Off-White

Pros Cons Shatter-proof, dishwasher safe, BPA-free May include a few damaged or worn-out pieces that can be returned to the seller.

2. Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set (18 Pieces, lustrous white plate and bowl set)

This all-encompassing 18-piece modern dinner set with an affordable price range is apt for those who need a one-stop-shop solution for their dining requirements. It is dishwasher safe and stain-resistant which helps one to enjoy a vast range of meals without enduring stubborn stains. Additionally, these utensils allow you to heat your meal multiple times as they are microwave-safe for hassle-free reheating.

Specifications:

Brand: CELLO

Item Weight: 4200 Grams

Color: White

Pattern: Floral

Pros Cons Chip-resistant, stackable, dishwasher safe Its floral print may appear old-fashioned to the present generation.

3. Divya Ross Melamine Dinner Set (46 Pieces, come in a blue floral design)

Specifications:

Brand: DIVYA

Item Weight: 5.8 kilograms

Pattern: Floral

Color: White

Pros Cons Enables compact storage, easy-to-store pieces, made using premium-quality melamine Its floral design may appear old-fashioned to the present generation.

4. Cello Melmoware Dinner Set (31 Pieces, Flavia, Premium Gold Luster)

If you are looking for a modern kitchen dinner set from a premium brand that can endure up to 140 degrees Celsius of heat for hassle-free heating, then the Cello Melmoware 31-piece dinner set is apt for you. It can easily sustain minor impacts and comes in a break-resistant build. Additionally, it is BPA-free, hygienic, and safe for everyday use and durability. Furthermore, its gold luster gives a classy appeal and finish that makes it ideal for serving guests besides everyday use.

Specifications:

Brand: CELLO

Item Weight: 5350 Grams

Pattern: Floral

Color: White

Pros Cons Aesthetic appeal and design, break-resistant, sturdy Slightly heavy

5. Amazon Brand - Solimo Melamine Dinnerware Set (23 Pieces, lustrous white color)

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon Brand – Solimo

Item Weight: 3835 Grams

Pattern: Melamine Dinnerware

Color: White

Pros Cons Contains utensils with wide surface area, stylish design, lightweight Complaints regarding missing pieces are filed occasionally.

6. Oromax Zara Round Melamine Dinner Set (Consists of 40 Pieces, stylish white finish)

This lightweight and stackable modern dining set comes at an affordable price for a desired combination of quality and affordability. It is a great gifting option for festivals and housewarming parties as it is extremely useful and durable. This stylish set includes various pieces of different sizes that can be used to serve starters, main courses, and sweet dishes. Further, there are discounts and low-cost EMI options available on this top-quality modern dinner set so that it is accessible to a wide range of buyers. Additionally, it has a glossy finish and beautiful floral design that can instantly elevate your dining area for a luxurious dining experience. It is preferable to use a soft sponge and mild soap for cleaning this set as hard materials such as wire brushes or abrasives may damage the texture.

Specifications:

Brand: oromax

Finish Type: Glossy

Color: White

Pattern: Floral

Pros Cons Lightweight, glossy finish, aesthetic appeal High-maintenance

7. Smart Dining Melamine Dinner Set Black Spiral Set (16 Pieces, modern design)

Specifications:

Brand: Smart Dining

Occasion: Picnic

Color: Black

Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe

Style: Modern

Pros Cons Modern finish, ideal for outings, BPA-free plates and bowls Quality can be improved

8. Limetro Steel Stainless Steel Dinner Set (24 premium-quality stainless-steel utensils)

Utensils made of stainless steel are not only durable but also rust-proof and elegant. This set by LIMETRO STEEL is dishwasher safe and BPA-free and is ideal for housewarming and wedding ceremonies where utensils made of glass can easily break owing to rush. Furthermore, this durable dinner set has a fine mirror finish that adds elegance and shine to it. The package contains four glasses, four spoons, four forks, four bowls, four dinner plates, and four halwa plates for serving a wide range of dishes. If you live in a joint or blended family, then this dinner set is ideal for a grand lunch or dinner.

Specifications:

Brand: LIMETRO STEEL

ITEM Weight: 3.6 kilograms

Pattern: Solid

Color: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Easy-to-clean, lightweight, rust-proof Slightly heavy

9. Serve n Style Melamine Dinner Set (40 Pieces, stylish black color with intricate golden design)

Specifications:

Brand: Serve n Style

Item Weight: 8000 Grams

Color: Black

Pattern: Floral

Pros Cons made of premium-quality melamine, dishwasher safe, sturdy built The quantity and variety of pieces can be increased.

10. Shri & Sam High-Grade Stainless-Steel Dinner Set (ideal for 6 people, contains 72 pieces)

Utensils made of stainless steel are not only durable but also rust-proof and elegant. This set by Shri & Sam is dishwasher safe and lightweight and is ideal for housewarming and wedding ceremonies where utensils made of glass can easily break owing to rush. With its classy design and magnificent appeal, this set can easily leave your guests mesmerized by its beauty that will complement your culinary skills. It has 72 pieces so that you can serve innumerable dishes to a huge number of people without worrying about a shortage of utensils.

Specifications:

Brand: Shri & Sam

Finish Type: Glossy

Color: Silver

Pattern: Solid

Pros Cons Value for money, lightweight, sturdy An instance of a missing piece was reported once.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 USHA SHRIRAM Dine Smart Melamine Dinner Set (32 Pieces, Heat-Resistant and Unbreakable pieces) shatter-proof BPA-free dishwasher safe Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set (18 Pieces, lustrous white plate and bowl set) dishwasher safe stackable chip resistant DIVYA Ross Melamine Dinner Set (46 Pieces, come in a blue floral design) made using premium-quality melamine enables compact storage Easy to store pieces Cello Melmoware Dinner Set (31 Pieces, Flavia, Premium Gold Luster) sturdy break-resistant aesthetic appeal and design Amazon Brand - Solimo Melamine Dinnerware Set (23 Pieces, lustrous white color) stylish design lightweight contains utensils with a wide surface area oromax Zara Round Melamine Dinner Set (Consists of 40 Pieces, stylish white finish) aesthetic appeal lightweight glossy finish Smart Dining Melamine Dinner Set Black Spiral Set (16 Pieces, modern design) ideal for outings BPA-free plates and bowls modern finish LIMETRO STEEL Stainless Steel Dinner Set (24 premium-quality stainless-steel utensils) rust-proof lightweight easy-to-clean Serve n Style Melamine Dinner Set (40 Pieces, stylish black color with intricate golden design) made of premium-quality melamine sturdy built dishwasher safe Shri & Sam High-Grade Stainless-Steel Dinner Set (ideal for 6 people, contains 72 pieces) sturdy value for money lightweight

Best overall product

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Melamine Dinnerware Set is the best overall product in this list. It is a melamine set that is typically BFA-free which ensures that food consumption remains safe and the consumers lead a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, it can easily withstand high temperatures without melting as they are made heat-resistant for efficient use. Additionally, being a lightweight material, Melamine is apt for those who refrain from stuffing their kitchen with heavy utensils. These premium features and affordable price range make it an ideal modern kitchen dinner set.

Best value for money

The LIMETRO STEEL Stainless Steel Dinner Set is the best value for money on this list. This durable dinner set has a fine mirror finish that adds elegance and shine to it. The package contains four glasses, four spoons, four forks, four bowls, four dinner plates, and four halwa plates for serving a wide range of dishes. If you live in a joint or blended family, then this dinner set is ideal for a grand lunch or dinner. Stainless steel products are mostly long-lasting and sturdy which makes them the best value for money when it comes to culinary requirements.

How to find an ideal dinner set that suits you the best?

Firstly, make a note of the average number of dishes that you eat during each meal along with the number of people that you serve in one go. Subsequently, note your budget and the quality of culinary that you desire so that you can pick the set that you do not regret buying. For instance, if you choose a premium-quality dinner set, either opt for an EMI option or keep enough savings so that it does not burn a hole in your pocket. You can also wait for the festive season sale to get great deals on various dinner sets.