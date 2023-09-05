Top 10 dinner sets with best price deals: Scratch-resistant and shatterproof
If you are looking for a modern dining set in an affordable price range, then worry no more. Find some of the best deals on such dinner sets here.
In the present times, most people look for a good-quality kitchen dinner set to elevate their culinary collection and maintain a modern kitchen. From a Duradine melamine dinner set with 40 high-quality pieces to a modern dining set with ceramic utensils, there are innumerable options available in the market. In this article, we have prepared a list of the best affordable modern dinner sets so that you can easily pick the one that suits your needs.
1. Usha Shriram Dine Smart Melamine Dinner Set (32 Pieces, Heat-Resistant and Unbreakable pieces)
The upside of purchasing melamine sets is that they are scratch-resistant and shatter-proof which makes them the best choice for those looking for an affordable and modern dinner set. Also, melamine sets are typically BFA-free which ensures that food consumption remains safe and the consumers lead a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, it can easily withstand high temperatures without melting as they are made heat-resistant for efficient use. Additionally, being a lightweight material, Melamine is apt for those who refrain from stuffing their kitchen with heavy utensils.
Specifications:
Brand: USHA SHRIRAM
Finish Type: Glossy
Pattern: Floral
Color: Off-White
Pros
Cons
Shatter-proof, dishwasher safe, BPA-free
May include a few damaged or worn-out pieces that can be returned to the seller.
2. Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set (18 Pieces, lustrous white plate and bowl set)
This all-encompassing 18-piece modern dinner set with an affordable price range is apt for those who need a one-stop-shop solution for their dining requirements. It is dishwasher safe and stain-resistant which helps one to enjoy a vast range of meals without enduring stubborn stains. Additionally, these utensils allow you to heat your meal multiple times as they are microwave-safe for hassle-free reheating.
Specifications:
Brand: CELLO
Item Weight: 4200 Grams
Color: White
Pattern: Floral
Pros
Cons
Chip-resistant, stackable, dishwasher safe
Its floral print may appear old-fashioned to the present generation.
3. Divya Ross Melamine Dinner Set (46 Pieces, come in a blue floral design)
Specifications:
Brand: DIVYA
Item Weight: 5.8 kilograms
Pattern: Floral
Color: White
Pros
Cons
Enables compact storage, easy-to-store pieces, made using premium-quality melamine
Its floral design may appear old-fashioned to the present generation.
4. Cello Melmoware Dinner Set (31 Pieces, Flavia, Premium Gold Luster)
If you are looking for a modern kitchen dinner set from a premium brand that can endure up to 140 degrees Celsius of heat for hassle-free heating, then the Cello Melmoware 31-piece dinner set is apt for you. It can easily sustain minor impacts and comes in a break-resistant build. Additionally, it is BPA-free, hygienic, and safe for everyday use and durability. Furthermore, its gold luster gives a classy appeal and finish that makes it ideal for serving guests besides everyday use.
Specifications:
Brand: CELLO
Item Weight: 5350 Grams
Pattern: Floral
Color: White
Pros
Cons
Aesthetic appeal and design, break-resistant, sturdy
Slightly heavy
5. Amazon Brand - Solimo Melamine Dinnerware Set (23 Pieces, lustrous white color)
Specifications:
Brand: Amazon Brand – Solimo
Item Weight: 3835 Grams
Pattern: Melamine Dinnerware
Color: White
Pros
Cons
Contains utensils with wide surface area, stylish design, lightweight
Complaints regarding missing pieces are filed occasionally.
6. Oromax Zara Round Melamine Dinner Set (Consists of 40 Pieces, stylish white finish)
This lightweight and stackable modern dining set comes at an affordable price for a desired combination of quality and affordability. It is a great gifting option for festivals and housewarming parties as it is extremely useful and durable. This stylish set includes various pieces of different sizes that can be used to serve starters, main courses, and sweet dishes. Further, there are discounts and low-cost EMI options available on this top-quality modern dinner set so that it is accessible to a wide range of buyers. Additionally, it has a glossy finish and beautiful floral design that can instantly elevate your dining area for a luxurious dining experience. It is preferable to use a soft sponge and mild soap for cleaning this set as hard materials such as wire brushes or abrasives may damage the texture.
Specifications:
Brand: oromax
Finish Type: Glossy
Color: White
Pattern: Floral
Pros
Cons
Lightweight, glossy finish, aesthetic appeal
High-maintenance
7. Smart Dining Melamine Dinner Set Black Spiral Set (16 Pieces, modern design)
Specifications:
Brand: Smart Dining
Occasion: Picnic
Color: Black
Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe
Style: Modern
Pros
Cons
Modern finish, ideal for outings, BPA-free plates and bowls
Quality can be improved
8. Limetro Steel Stainless Steel Dinner Set (24 premium-quality stainless-steel utensils)
Utensils made of stainless steel are not only durable but also rust-proof and elegant. This set by LIMETRO STEEL is dishwasher safe and BPA-free and is ideal for housewarming and wedding ceremonies where utensils made of glass can easily break owing to rush. Furthermore, this durable dinner set has a fine mirror finish that adds elegance and shine to it. The package contains four glasses, four spoons, four forks, four bowls, four dinner plates, and four halwa plates for serving a wide range of dishes. If you live in a joint or blended family, then this dinner set is ideal for a grand lunch or dinner.
Specifications:
Brand: LIMETRO STEEL
ITEM Weight: 3.6 kilograms
Pattern: Solid
Color: Stainless Steel
Pros
Cons
Easy-to-clean, lightweight, rust-proof
Slightly heavy
9. Serve n Style Melamine Dinner Set (40 Pieces, stylish black color with intricate golden design)
Specifications:
Brand: Serve n Style
Item Weight: 8000 Grams
Color: Black
Pattern: Floral
Pros
Cons
made of premium-quality melamine, dishwasher safe, sturdy built
The quantity and variety of pieces can be increased.
10. Shri & Sam High-Grade Stainless-Steel Dinner Set (ideal for 6 people, contains 72 pieces)
Utensils made of stainless steel are not only durable but also rust-proof and elegant. This set by Shri & Sam is dishwasher safe and lightweight and is ideal for housewarming and wedding ceremonies where utensils made of glass can easily break owing to rush. With its classy design and magnificent appeal, this set can easily leave your guests mesmerized by its beauty that will complement your culinary skills. It has 72 pieces so that you can serve innumerable dishes to a huge number of people without worrying about a shortage of utensils.
Specifications:
Brand: Shri & Sam
Finish Type: Glossy
Color: Silver
Pattern: Solid
Pros
Cons
Value for money, lightweight, sturdy
An instance of a missing piece was reported once.
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
USHA SHRIRAM Dine Smart Melamine Dinner Set (32 Pieces, Heat-Resistant and Unbreakable pieces)
|shatter-proof
|BPA-free
|dishwasher safe
Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set (18 Pieces, lustrous white plate and bowl set)
|dishwasher safe
|stackable
|chip resistant
DIVYA Ross Melamine Dinner Set (46 Pieces, come in a blue floral design)
made using premium-quality melamine
|enables compact storage
|Easy to store pieces
Cello Melmoware Dinner Set (31 Pieces, Flavia, Premium Gold Luster)
|sturdy
|break-resistant
|aesthetic appeal and design
Amazon Brand - Solimo Melamine Dinnerware Set (23 Pieces, lustrous white color)
|stylish design
|lightweight
contains utensils with a wide surface area
oromax Zara Round Melamine Dinner Set (Consists of 40 Pieces, stylish white finish)
|aesthetic appeal
|lightweight
|glossy finish
Smart Dining Melamine Dinner Set Black Spiral Set (16 Pieces, modern design)
|ideal for outings
|BPA-free plates and bowls
|modern finish
LIMETRO STEEL Stainless Steel Dinner Set (24 premium-quality stainless-steel utensils)
|rust-proof
|lightweight
|easy-to-clean
Serve n Style Melamine Dinner Set (40 Pieces, stylish black color with intricate golden design)
made of premium-quality melamine
|sturdy built
|dishwasher safe
Shri & Sam High-Grade Stainless-Steel Dinner Set (ideal for 6 people, contains 72 pieces)
|sturdy
|value for money
|lightweight
Best overall product
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Melamine Dinnerware Set is the best overall product in this list. It is a melamine set that is typically BFA-free which ensures that food consumption remains safe and the consumers lead a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, it can easily withstand high temperatures without melting as they are made heat-resistant for efficient use. Additionally, being a lightweight material, Melamine is apt for those who refrain from stuffing their kitchen with heavy utensils. These premium features and affordable price range make it an ideal modern kitchen dinner set.
Best value for money
The LIMETRO STEEL Stainless Steel Dinner Set is the best value for money on this list. This durable dinner set has a fine mirror finish that adds elegance and shine to it. The package contains four glasses, four spoons, four forks, four bowls, four dinner plates, and four halwa plates for serving a wide range of dishes. If you live in a joint or blended family, then this dinner set is ideal for a grand lunch or dinner. Stainless steel products are mostly long-lasting and sturdy which makes them the best value for money when it comes to culinary requirements.
How to find an ideal dinner set that suits you the best?
Firstly, make a note of the average number of dishes that you eat during each meal along with the number of people that you serve in one go. Subsequently, note your budget and the quality of culinary that you desire so that you can pick the set that you do not regret buying. For instance, if you choose a premium-quality dinner set, either opt for an EMI option or keep enough savings so that it does not burn a hole in your pocket. You can also wait for the festive season sale to get great deals on various dinner sets.