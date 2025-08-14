Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Top 5 must-have weapons in Battlefield 6 Beta

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 02:27 pm IST

Excited about the Battlefield 6 game? Here are some must-have weapons you should know about before booting up the game. 

While the battlefield is still shifting, these five weapons consistently dominate the meta. Pick your favourite flavour of destruction, close, mid, or long range, and gear up right.

Known all about the must-have weapons in Battlefield 6. (EA)
Known all about the must-have weapons in Battlefield 6. (EA)

1. M87A1 Shotgun – One-hit beast

Why it rules: This pump-action shotgun is broken, in the best way. One-shot kills up to ~20 meters, absurd close-range dominance.

Ideal for: Players who live for tight corridors, room clearing, and up-close chaos. Perfect for Assault specialists.

2. NVO-228E Assault Rifle – Mid-range monster

Why it rules: Balanced power + stability. Hits hard, handles well with proper attachments.

Ideal for: Reliable AR-style players pushing mid-range lines, especially in objective-heavy modes.

3. SGX SMG – Laser-like close quarters

Why it rules: Fast rate of fire, low recoil with attachments, & deadly hipfire. Engineered for emergency situations.

Ideal For: Engineers who rush and dominate in tight spaces while on the move.

4. M2010 ESR Sniper Rifle – Long-range executioner

Why it rules: Perfect precision, 100 damage per shot, built for one-hit kills. Requires accuracy, but rewards with domination.

Ideal for: Recon players sitting back at iconic sniper perches like Liberation Peak, watching body counts rise.

5. PW7A2 SMG / M4A1 Carbine Combo – Fast-TTK cleaners

Why it rules: PW7A2 brings SMG speed to mid-range, while M4A1 carbine handles close push scenarios. Highest time-to-kill stats.

Ideal for: Aggressive players dominating frag-heavy modes, who like to spray and stack kills fast.

Quick comparison table

Weapon

Best Role

Strengths

M87A1Close-range slug chaosOne-shot range, devastating power
NVO-228EMid-range combatBalanced damage, controllable
SGXClose-range aggressionLaser-like recoil, high fire rate
M2010 ESRLong-range precisionOne-hit kills, sniper-level accuracy
PW7A2 / M4A1Aggressive dominanceFast TTK, versatile combat style

Pro tips and considerations

Attachment meta: Many weapons feel “laser-like” with certain muzzle grips, balance may shift at full launch.

Balance alert: The M87A1 is overpowered right now, but its power is likely getting nerfed soon.

Smoke grenade strategy: Don’t overlook smoke as a core tactical tool to stay alive in the current chaotic TTK environment.

News / Technology / Top 5 must-have weapons in Battlefield 6 Beta
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On