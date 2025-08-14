Top 5 must-have weapons in Battlefield 6 Beta

While the battlefield is still shifting, these five weapons consistently dominate the meta. Pick your favourite flavour of destruction, close, mid, or long range, and gear up right. Known all about the must-have weapons in Battlefield 6. (EA)

1. M87A1 Shotgun – One-hit beast

Why it rules: This pump-action shotgun is broken, in the best way. One-shot kills up to ~20 meters, absurd close-range dominance.

Ideal for: Players who live for tight corridors, room clearing, and up-close chaos. Perfect for Assault specialists.

2. NVO-228E Assault Rifle – Mid-range monster

Why it rules: Balanced power + stability. Hits hard, handles well with proper attachments.

Ideal for: Reliable AR-style players pushing mid-range lines, especially in objective-heavy modes.

3. SGX SMG – Laser-like close quarters

Why it rules: Fast rate of fire, low recoil with attachments, & deadly hipfire. Engineered for emergency situations.

Ideal For: Engineers who rush and dominate in tight spaces while on the move.

4. M2010 ESR Sniper Rifle – Long-range executioner

Why it rules: Perfect precision, 100 damage per shot, built for one-hit kills. Requires accuracy, but rewards with domination.

Ideal for: Recon players sitting back at iconic sniper perches like Liberation Peak, watching body counts rise.

5. PW7A2 SMG / M4A1 Carbine Combo – Fast-TTK cleaners

Why it rules: PW7A2 brings SMG speed to mid-range, while M4A1 carbine handles close push scenarios. Highest time-to-kill stats.

Ideal for: Aggressive players dominating frag-heavy modes, who like to spray and stack kills fast.

Quick comparison table

Weapon Best Role Strengths M87A1 Close-range slug chaos One-shot range, devastating power NVO-228E Mid-range combat Balanced damage, controllable SGX Close-range aggression Laser-like recoil, high fire rate M2010 ESR Long-range precision One-hit kills, sniper-level accuracy PW7A2 / M4A1 Aggressive dominance Fast TTK, versatile combat style View All Prev Next

Pro tips and considerations

Attachment meta: Many weapons feel “laser-like” with certain muzzle grips, balance may shift at full launch.

Balance alert: The M87A1 is overpowered right now, but its power is likely getting nerfed soon.

Smoke grenade strategy: Don’t overlook smoke as a core tactical tool to stay alive in the current chaotic TTK environment.