Top 5 Sports-Based Gaming title you can experience in 2023

For the last 5 years sports-themed video games have become a go to ‘kill time entertainment’ for people of all ages. In this article Hindustan Times plating you top 5 titles to experience in 2023. This list will give you a tour from basketball to soccer, as well as football.

FIFA 23 as the Most popular game

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Top 5 Sports themed Video games in 2023:

1. FIFA 2023

Undoubtedly, the world's most demanding and popular sports franchise is FIFA. Its latest version is offering realistic gameplay, lots of news modes, improved visuals and lighting, and high quality player models. Gamers can now experience FUT Moments Mode, Updates team rosters, more realistic gameplay and Expanded Career mode.

FIFA 23 as the Most popular game

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In FIFA 2023 ball physics and animations are enhanced for more realistic gameplay. EA Sports presented FIFA 23 is a must play for football fans.

2. MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 was released in 24th March, 2023. This latest baseball installment offers improved and detailed graphics, enhanced ball physics, improved AI, updated player stats and roster, and immersive gameplay.

FIFA 23 as the Most popular game

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In MLB The Show 23, players can enjoy Home Run Derby mode, online co-op mode and Retro mode.

3. Madden NFL 23

Madden NFL 23 is launched back in 2022 and the latest Madden version. This new installment is offering updated player roster and stats, improved Fieldsense AI for realistic gameplay, new sound effects along with new commentary mode. Madden NFL 2023 features Superstar KO as a face of the latest version.

FIFA 23 as the Most popular game

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 is the latest installment from the WWE franchise. This wrestling simulation title features updated roster and player ratings, custom arenas, ‘never seen before’ mode, GM mode, improved graphics and player animation.

FIFA 23 as the Most popular game

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this new version gamers can create their own wrestler, compete in various matches and become a WWE superstar. WWE 2K23 offers new expanded career options for a fresh touch.

5. NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 was released in September, 2022. With its latest version this popular NBA franchise offers updated player rosters and ratings, improved AI for more realistic gameplay and enhanced visuals.

FIFA 23 as the Most popular game

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This new title features the Franchise mode, Jordan challenge along with numerous customization options.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON