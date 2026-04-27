Top Amazon Exchange Mela deals: Up to ₹15,000 off on ACs, fridges and home appliances
Upgrade your home for less with Amazon Exchange Mela deals. Enjoy up to ₹15,000 off on ACs, refrigerators, and appliances from LG, Samsung, Bosch and more
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection,Him Clean, AS-Q18JNXE,White)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated,Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool,Blue Fins (IA318ZXUS, White)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX,White)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even at 52°C, Smart 4 Way Air Swing, Turbo Cool, Anti Corrosion Coating, 100% Copper, White, GLS18I5KWGGW)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas 123V CAE 1 ton 3 star inverter Split AC | 4-IN-1 Adjustable mode | Energy Efficient | High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C | Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating |Copper Coil |White
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Midea 233 L 2 Star Frost Free Convertible, Real Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (MDRT359FGI50, Crystal Silver)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 630 L, Frost-Free, Inverter, Wi-Fi Convertible, InstaView Door-In-Door, Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (GL-X257AMC3, Matte Black, Door Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh+)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 650 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Door Cooling+, Frost Free Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 12 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry), AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam+ & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1207STB, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care & Turbowash 360, Platinum Black)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry), 5 Star, AI EcoBubble, AI Energy Mode, Air Wash, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (WD12FG5B34BBTL, Black)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 9 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Tech, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE SXN 9014K CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Rich Silver)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Siemens 8kg 5 Star Stain Treatment Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WG34A20SIN, Pretreatment Function & Hygiene Program and 5 Star Inverter, Silver)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Smart Choice 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Top Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, PowerWave Wash,Lint-free with Dual Lint Filter, Water Save, Soft Close Glass Lid, Med Grey, WOE80AH0IN
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 101 Standard Cook Menus (30BRC2, Black, 360 Degree Motorized Rotisserie, Weight Defrost, Steam Clean, Grill & 4 combi cook modes, 10 Power Levels)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 Year Warranty)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Health Plus Menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Stainless Steel Cavity)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
If you’ve been putting off upgrading your appliances because of the cost, this might be the right time to act. The Amazon Exchange Mela makes it easier to switch to newer, better models by offering exchange discounts of up to ₹15,000 on ACs, refrigerators, and other home essentials. Instead of letting your old appliance go to waste, you can use it to bring down the price of a new purchase significantly.
What makes this sale worth checking out is the mix of savings and practical value. You’ll find energy-efficient ACs from brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas, along with spacious refrigerators and other essentials designed for everyday use. To help you skip the endless scrolling, we’ve picked top deals that stand out for their overall value, features, and savings.
Exchange discount deals on AC on Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest, up to ₹5,000
Looking to upgrade your cooling setup without overspending? The Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest brings a great chance to save up to ₹5,000 on new ACs when you trade in your old unit. This offer covers a wide range of options, including energy-efficient inverter ACs and models designed for strong cooling during peak summer.
Brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas are part of the lineup, offering reliable performance and useful features. The exchange value is applied directly, helping you reduce the upfront cost and making premium models more accessible for everyday use.
Exchange offers on refrigerators with up to ₹15,000
Planning to replace your old fridge? The Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest brings strong savings with exchange offers of up to ₹15,000 on refrigerators. Whether you’re looking for a spacious double-door model or a feature-rich frost-free option, this sale covers a wide range from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.{{/usCountry}}
Planning to replace your old fridge? The Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest brings strong savings with exchange offers of up to ₹15,000 on refrigerators. Whether you’re looking for a spacious double-door model or a feature-rich frost-free option, this sale covers a wide range from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.{{/usCountry}}
The exchange benefit is applied instantly, helping you cut down the upfront cost while upgrading to better cooling, storage, and energy efficiency. It’s a practical way to move to a more advanced refrigerator without stretching your budget.{{/usCountry}}
The exchange benefit is applied instantly, helping you cut down the upfront cost while upgrading to better cooling, storage, and energy efficiency. It’s a practical way to move to a more advanced refrigerator without stretching your budget.{{/usCountry}}
Top exchange deals on washing machines Amazon Appliances Fest{{/usCountry}}
Top exchange deals on washing machines Amazon Appliances Fest{{/usCountry}}
Upgrading your laundry setup becomes easier with the Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest, where you can get great exchange deals on washing machines. By trading in your old unit, you can reduce the cost of a new purchase and choose from a wide range of options, including fully automatic front-load and top-load models.
Brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB offer reliable performance, better wash programs, and improved energy efficiency. It’s a practical way to upgrade to a more advanced washing machine without overspending.
Best microwave deals on Amazon Appliances Mela
The Amazon Appliances Mela brings some of the best microwave deals with added exchange benefits to make your purchase more affordable. Whether you need a basic solo microwave for everyday reheating or a convection model for baking and grilling, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Popular brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB are offering reliable models with useful features. With exchange discounts and price cuts combined, upgrading to a more versatile microwave becomes a practical and budget-friendly choice.
Similar stories for you
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.