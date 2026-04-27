Top Amazon Exchange Mela deals: Up to 15,000 off on ACs, fridges and home appliances

If you’ve been putting off upgrading your appliances because of the cost, this might be the right time to act. The Amazon Exchange Mela makes it easier to switch to newer, better models by offering exchange discounts of up to ₹15,000 on ACs, refrigerators, and other home essentials. Instead of letting your old appliance go to waste, you can use it to bring down the price of a new purchase significantly.

Save up to ₹ 15,000 with these Amazon Exchange Mela deals.

What makes this sale worth checking out is the mix of savings and practical value. You’ll find energy-efficient ACs from brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas, along with spacious refrigerators and other essentials designed for everyday use. To help you skip the endless scrolling, we’ve picked top deals that stand out for their overall value, features, and savings.

Exchange discount deals on AC on Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest, up to ₹ 5,000

Looking to upgrade your cooling setup without overspending? The Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest brings a great chance to save up to ₹5,000 on new ACs when you trade in your old unit. This offer covers a wide range of options, including energy-efficient inverter ACs and models designed for strong cooling during peak summer.

Brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas are part of the lineup, offering reliable performance and useful features. The exchange value is applied directly, helping you reduce the upfront cost and making premium models more accessible for everyday use.

Exchange offers on refrigerators with up to ₹ 15,000

{{^usCountry}} Planning to replace your old fridge? The Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest brings strong savings with exchange offers of up to ₹15,000 on refrigerators. Whether you’re looking for a spacious double-door model or a feature-rich frost-free option, this sale covers a wide range from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Planning to replace your old fridge? The Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest brings strong savings with exchange offers of up to ₹15,000 on refrigerators. Whether you’re looking for a spacious double-door model or a feature-rich frost-free option, this sale covers a wide range from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The exchange benefit is applied instantly, helping you cut down the upfront cost while upgrading to better cooling, storage, and energy efficiency. It’s a practical way to move to a more advanced refrigerator without stretching your budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exchange benefit is applied instantly, helping you cut down the upfront cost while upgrading to better cooling, storage, and energy efficiency. It’s a practical way to move to a more advanced refrigerator without stretching your budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Top exchange deals on washing machines Amazon Appliances Fest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Top exchange deals on washing machines Amazon Appliances Fest {{/usCountry}}

Upgrading your laundry setup becomes easier with the Amazon Appliances Exchange Fest, where you can get great exchange deals on washing machines. By trading in your old unit, you can reduce the cost of a new purchase and choose from a wide range of options, including fully automatic front-load and top-load models.

Brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB offer reliable performance, better wash programs, and improved energy efficiency. It’s a practical way to upgrade to a more advanced washing machine without overspending.

Best microwave deals on Amazon Appliances Mela

The Amazon Appliances Mela brings some of the best microwave deals with added exchange benefits to make your purchase more affordable. Whether you need a basic solo microwave for everyday reheating or a convection model for baking and grilling, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Popular brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB are offering reliable models with useful features. With exchange discounts and price cuts combined, upgrading to a more versatile microwave becomes a practical and budget-friendly choice.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aishwarya Faraswal ...Read More Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read Less

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