Turkey-Syria quake victims use Indian Army's fixators, displayed at Aero India

At Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, an Indian Army doctor showcased an external fixator developed to treat hand fractures, which is currently being deployed in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria under Operation Dost emergency relief. News agency ANI quoted Colonel Vijay Pandey, who said that the technology heals patients faster than other fixators.

Weighing just about 5 grams, this external fixator helps achieve 90 per cent mobility in just a month, when compared to six months generally taken by other fixators. Developed especially for the treatment of intercondylar fractures - usually caused by heavy impact to the hand or elbow - it costs around ₹300. The device can be easily fitted by a general surgeon.

Col. Pandey said that the new fixator has already been utilised in the treatment of at least a 100 patients.

The 14th edition of Aero India spread across five days will be inaugurated on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to inaugurate the event, where a number of Made-in-India defence products would be exhibited. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai received Modi, who landed in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.

Under 'Operation Dost', India has extended huge amounts of humanitarian aid and special rescue teams to Turkey and Syria after the devastating calamities. The United Nations denounced on Sunday a failure to get desperately needed aid to war-torn regions of Syria, while warning that the death toll of over 34,800 could double.

The seventh Operation Dost flight reached Syria on Sunday with over 23 tons of relief material, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced. The Indian Air Force C17 carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables took off from Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The aircraft will first unload relief materials in Syria and then head to Turkey. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to share updates about the flight departing from Ghaziabad.

(With inputs frm ANI)

