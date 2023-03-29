Twitch unveils new Stream Analytics Experiment to help streamers stay ahead of global gaming trends

Streaming giant Twitch has announced the launch of its brand new Stream Analytics Experiment. The page will provide streamers with in-depth data on global trends and insights to help them plan their streams more effectively. Streaming giant Twitch has announced the launch of its brand new Stream Analytics Experiment

Twitch posted a thread of tweets to inform creators about the latest update

The data will be available for streamers across all genres and will cover a range of topics, from viewer demographics, streaing language, geographical location to popular games and streamers. This will give streamers a better understanding of their audience and the overall streaming landscape, helping them to tailor their content to the interests of their viewers.

The Research Analytics page will also provide information on the most popular emotes and channels, as well as insights on viewer engagement and growth. This will give streamers the tools they need to make informed decisions about their streaming strategies and build their communities.

The Research Analytics page is the latest in a series of updates and improvements that Twitch has made to its platform in recent months. With the streaming industry continuing to grow at a rapid pace, Twitch is committed to providing its users with the tools they need to succeed in this highly competitive space.

Streamers can access the Research Analytics page by logging into their Twitch account and navigating to the Stream Manager in their Creator Dashboard and selecting the Research tab.

Also read | Steam to stop supporting Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. What does it mean for gamers?

With this new resource at their fingertips, streamers can take their content to the next level and engage with their audiences more effectively than ever before.