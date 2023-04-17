Home / Technology / Twitter announces ‘Subscriptions’: All you need to know

Twitter announces ‘Subscriptions’: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Under this, the Elon Musk-owned social network will pay users for their contributions on the platform.

Twitter's latest offering is called Subscriptions, under which it will pay users for their contributions on the platform. A user with a Subscriptions offering will earn the money with the help of their most engaged followers, said the Elon Musk-owned social network.

A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California.(REUTERS)
A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California.(REUTERS)

Here is all you need to know about Subscriptions:

(1.) Twitter describes Subscriptions as an option to ‘pay for and access bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with people you follow.’ To find a person with a Subscription offering, go to their profile and look for the ‘Subscribe’ button.

(2.) A user who has Subscriptions gets to decide the bonus content they share. These include exclusive tweets, notification of exclusive tweets (iOS and Android only), Subscribers-only Spaces, Subscriber badge, and Subscription tweets tab.

(3.) A creator gets to decide the monthly price a follower has to pay to get access to benefits under Subscriptions. For this, Twitter has made three price points available, of which one is to be chosen: $2.99, $4.99, $9.99.

(4.) After a follower has signed up to get access to Subscriptions benefits, the creator can earn up to 97% of the revenue earned by Twitter, from what was paid to it by that follower, after in-app purchase fees, up to $50,000 in lifetime earnings based on the company's Subscriptions Creator Terms.

(5.) There are two ways to subscribe to someone's exclusive content: from the creator's profile, and from a subscription link. An individual can subscribe to more than one person, and each subscription has to be paid for separately.

(6.) The feature is available for purchase globally on iOS and Android, and on the web only in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
twitter elon musk
twitter elon musk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out