As Musk renames Twitter to X; 'Tweets' now 'posts', 'retweets' become 'reposts': Report

Elon Musk's social media platform Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, is making significant terminology changes in its latest Android Beta update, as reported by X News Daily. The term 'tweets' for posts may be replaced with 'posts.' Additionally, the feature previously known as 'retweets' may get renamed as 'reposts' when a user shares another user's content on the platform.

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday.(AP)

“The latest Beta update of X for Android removes a number of references to 'Twitter' and 'tweets'. Tweets are now called just 'Posts', and the settings page call the platform X instead of Twitter. 'Retweets' are now Reposts. 'Retweets' are now Reposts,” X News Daily tweeted sharing screenshots reportedly from Android beta.

Twitter to X

On Monday, Twitter unveiled its new logo, replacing the blue bird with an X as part of a broader rebranding effort. The new logo features a white X on a black background.

This change follows after Musk, announced his plans to rebrand Twitter in a series of posts on Sunday. He stated that they will bid farewell to the Twitter brand and gradually remove all bird-related elements. In response to Musk's announcement, the company quickly redirected http://X.com to https://twitter.com within a few hours.

Later, Musk officially revealed Twitter's revamped logo, which now features a bold and minimalist white X against a black background, leaving behind the familiar blue bird. Musk has updated his profile photo on the platform with the new logo and the X is also installed at the social media headquarters in San Francisco.

X as 'super app'

This move aligns with Musk's vision to transform Twitter into a 'super app,' similar to China's WeChat.

The new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, confirmed that the logo change is just one of the many steps planned in the wider rebranding process. The goal is to create a platform that can deliver "everything" to its users.