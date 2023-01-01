Home / Technology / Twitter sued for failing to pay rent of San Francisco office

Twitter sued for failing to pay rent of San Francisco office

Published on Jan 01, 2023 06:05 AM IST

Twitter hasn’t paid rent on its headquarters, or any of its other global offices, in weeks, the New York Times reported on Dec. 13.

The Twitter logo outside their headquarters in San Francisco, California.(AFP file)
Twitter Inc. was sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco.

The landlord, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, says it notified Twitter on Dec. 16 that it would be in default on its lease for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in five days unless the rent was paid. The tenant failed to comply, Columbia Reit said in the complaint, filed Thursday in state court in San Francisco.

Twitter hasn’t paid rent on its headquarters, or any of its other global offices, in weeks, the New York Times reported on Dec. 13. The company was also sued earlier this month for refusing to pay for two charter flights.

Twitter, which doesn’t have a media department, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

