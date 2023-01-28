Twitter users to soon be able to appeal for suspending accounts: Report

Twitter users would soon be able to appeal for suspending accounts, Reuters reported citing the company. According to Twitter, the accounts will be evaluated under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement starting from February 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the new criteria, Twitter accounts will only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies - including engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, among others.

Also read: Elon Musk has finally asked in his latest Twitter poll: ‘Should I step down…?’

This comes after billionaire Elon Musk came under fire in December last year for suspending accounts of several journalists over a controversy over publishing public data about his plane. However, he later reinstated the accounts.

Earlier, Musk had said he would “introduce a council” that will take decisions on whether people who have been banned on the social media platform would be allowed back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, recently, the Twitter CEO changed his name to “Mr. Tweet” - a nickname he chose after the lawyer representing investors who are suing Musk over Tesla’s share price accidentally referred to him as "Mr. Tweet" at the courtroom on Monday, according to a San Francisco-based tech journalist Patrick McGee. However, the name seems to stay as the microblogging site is not allowing Musk to revert to his real name.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON