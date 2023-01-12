Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Twitter users on iOS can now swipe between tabs to see recommended tweets

Twitter users on iOS can now swipe between tabs to see recommended tweets

technology
Published on Jan 12, 2023 04:21 PM IST

The facility is available for those tweets as well that are made from accounts followed by a user. The ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs will be pinned to the top of a person's Twitter timeline.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In the latest update to Twitter app, users (only iOS for now) can swipe between tabs to see recommended tweets, as well as posts from the handles they follow, the Elon Musk-owned service has announced.

To switch easily, the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs will be pinned to the top of a person's Twitter timeline, it added.

Also Read: ‘Info not obtained from…’: Twitter on leaked data of 200 million users

“See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to be see recommended ‘For You’ or Tweets from the accounts you're ‘Following.’ The ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs replace ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the ✨icon,” said Twitter on Wednesday.

The changes mark the beginning of the microblogging website's ‘much larger UI overhaul’ announced by Musk on January 8. The world's second-wealthiest person, who acquired the company in October last year, further said the first part of the overhaul – easy swipe left/right to move between recommended vs followed tweets – will be rolled out 'later this week.'

The next part (a Bookmark button or de facto silent like on tweet details) will arrive next week, while starting February, users will be able to post ‘long-form’ posts, as per the Tesla CEO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP