Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC requirements revealed, Can you run it on ‘Ultra’?

Ubisoft has revealed the system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is set to launch on October 5.

Assassin's Creed Mirage home screen(UbiSoft)

The game, which takes place in ninth-century Baghdad, does not demand very high-end hardware, as it can run on older graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia.

However, the game also features a partnership with Intel, which means it has been optimised for the Arc GPUs and the 13th-Gen processors.

The game supports Intel’s XeSS upscaling technology, which uses AI to boost the framerate without losing much quality. The game also supports other upscaling methods from Nvidia and AMD, such as DLSS and FSR, according to the official blog post.

AC Mirage claims to offer unlimited frames at 4K resolution, which is impressive considering how many recent PC ports have been poorly optimised. The game also has other PC features, such as widescreen and multi-monitor support, an in-game benchmark tool, and hybrid input that allows you to use different devices at the same time.

You can watch the ‘PC Features’ trailer here to see more details about the game.

System requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage on PC

Ubisoft has shared the system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage over their social handles and YouTube screening, which requires Windows 10 64-bit and at least 40GB of SSD space.

The game does not need very powerful hardware, as it can run on older graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia.

PC minimum requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 with ReBAR) orAMD Ryzen5 1600

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) orAMD RadeonRX 570 (4GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6GB)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 30fps (Low settings)

PC requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage ‘Enthusiast’ level

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB) or Intel Arc A770 (8GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1440p at 60fps (High settings)

PC requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage at the 'Ultra' level

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5600X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (16GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 4K at 60fps (Ultra settings)

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be available on October 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, with an anticipated release on Apple iOS in early 2024.