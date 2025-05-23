U&i launches wireless speaker, smartwatch, earbuds, powerbank, and more in India

U&i has expanded its product lineup by launching five new tech accessories across audio and wearable categories. The new releases include a wireless speaker, a smartwatch, a power bank, true wireless earbuds, and a neckband, each designed to meet different user needs. Let’s take a closer look at these products and what they offer. U&i has launched five new tech accessories, including audio devices, a smartwatch, and a powerbank.(U&i)

UiBS 508 5 Partybox Wireless Speaker

The UiBS 508 5 Partybox Wireless Speaker features a 50-watt audio output designed for loud sound. It supports playback for up to six hours and includes RGB lighting effects. Users can connect devices through AUX, USB, or TF card slots. The speaker charges via Type-C and comes with a remote and a wired microphone, making it suitable for karaoke or group music sessions.

UiPB 3429 Powerbank

The UiPB 3429 Powerbank offers a 20,000mAh capacity with 33W fast charging capability. It allows simultaneous charging of up to four devices and includes built-in Type-C and Lightning cables. The powerbank is available in four colour options and comes with a one-year warranty.

UiSW 8172 Arena Smartwatch

The UiSW 8172 Arena Smartwatch features a 2.5D curved HD display and has an IP67 rating for water resistance. It includes a rotating crown for navigation, sports tracking features, heart rate monitoring, and notifications for calls and messages. Additionally, it has a Find My Phone functionality.

TWS 7353 Classy True Wireless Earbuds

The TWS 7353 Classy True Wireless Earbuds come in three colour options and house 12mm audio drivers. These earbuds offer Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), offer up to 40 hours of playback, and maintain a 40ms low latency for real-time sound. They support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri and hold an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. The product also includes a one-year warranty.

UiNB 3987 Reactor Neckband

The UiNB 3987 Reactor Neckband supports up to 50 hours of audio playback and 500 hours on standby. It uses 10mm drivers, Bluetooth version 5.4 for a stable connection, and features magnetic earbuds to avoid tangling. It charges through a Type-C port and is available in three colour options.

Prices and Availability

These new tech accessories are now available at major retail stores and online platforms. Their prices are as follows: UiBS 5085 Wireless Speaker at Rs. 2,049; UiPB 3429 Powerbank at Rs. 1,649; UiSW 8172 Smartwatch at Rs. 1,349; TWS 7353 Earbuds at Rs. 799; and UiNB 3987 Neckband at Rs. 499.