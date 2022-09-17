Unable to use iMessages, FaceTime calls on iPhone 14? Here's how to fix it

Apple has acknowledged that customers of the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro model are facing some issues after setting up the new device. In a blog post shared on September 15 on its official website, the iPhone maker said that iMessage and FaceTime call features might not complete activation on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. To solve the issue, it advised the users to upgrade their devices to the latest iOS 16 version.

Apple unveiled the next line-up of its iPhone series in its ‘Far Out event’. It included iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone users had been waiting since a year for the new smartphone series. The technology giant announced that the pre-orders of the iPhone would start on September 9, with store availability starting on September 16. The latest iOS 16 operating system update was rolled out late night on September 12.

What are the concerns?

Apple stated that the users might experience one or more of the following issues:

Users may unable receive iMessages or FaceTime calls.

They might see a green message bubble instead of a blue one while sending a message to another Apple device.

Conversations in Messages may not come up as one thread, but appear as two separate threads.

Some users may also face issues with their recipients receiving messages from the wrong account, for example, from an email address even if the phone number is selected.

The Cupertino-based technology giant has assured that the issues have been fixed in the iOS 16 update. It mentioned, “Update to the latest version of iOS to address the issue.”

How to update to the latest iOS 16

STEP 1- Connect your device to a stable Wi-Fi internet connection

STEP 2- Open Settings and go to the General tab. In that select Software Update

STEP 3- Click to Install Now

However, the issue may sometimes remain persistent. For this, Apple has advised users to follow the below instructions:

STEP 1- Go to the Settings app and click Cellular. Here, make sure to turn on the phone line. In case of multiple SIMs, select and turn on the phone number you want to use.

STEP 2- After this, select Messages in the Settings app. Then click Send & Receive.

STEP 3- Select the phone number you want to use with Messages.

STEP 4- For FaceTime, again go in the Settings app, and tap FaceTime.

STEP 5- Click on the phone number you want to use with FaceTime.

