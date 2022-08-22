UNBELIEVABLE! You can save 17,000 on Vivo smartphones. Check offers

Mobile giant Vivo has come up with a great offer for Indian customers. Under this offer, you can buy Vivo T1 series T1x, T1 Pro and T1 5G smartphones with a discount of up to Rs. 4,000. This offer is live in the Vivo Turbo Carnival sale of Flipkart till August 24, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

You can also buy these mobile phones at a no-cost EMI of up to 6 months in this sale. Apart from this, you can also save up to Rs. 17,000 by buying the smartphone in the exchange offer. So let’s know in detail what the company is offering on these smartphones.

Offers available on Vivo T1 Pro 5G

The price of this phone with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is ₹23,999 on Flipkart. On the sale, you can buy this at bumper discount. If you pay with HDFC Bank credit card while buying the phone, then you get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000.

This phone will cost you Rs. 3,250 cheaper for non-EMI transactions with SBI’s credit card. At the same time, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 2,500 to users who take the phone on EMI from SBI’s credit card. A great exchange offer is also being offered on this Vivo phone. In this, you can get a benefit of up to Rs. 17,000 in exchange for the old phone.

Great deals on Vivo T1X too

The price of this phone with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is Rs. 11,999. If you buy this phone with SBI’s credit card, then you will get a benefit of Rs. 750. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering 5% cashback to Axis Bank card holders. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,250 is also being given on the phone.

Splendid chance to buy Vivo T1 5G cheaply

The price of this phone with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is currently Rs. 15,990 on Flipkart. In the cell, this phone can be yours with a discount of Rs. 1,000. For this discount, pay through SBI Debit Card. On the SBI credit card, the company is giving a discount of up to Rs. 750 to the users. By taking the phone in the exchange offer, you can get a benefit of up to Rs. 15,250.

