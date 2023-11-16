‘Up all night’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote just after India vs New Zealand match

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella stayed up all watching India-New Zealand cricket world cup semi-final clash on Wednesday. During his keynote address at a Microsoft annual developer conference ‘Ignite’ in United States, he mentioned the unexpected clash with the cricket match, expressing relief that the game finished just five minutes before.

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella(REUTERS)

“Little did we know when we scheduled Ignite that we will schedule it on the day when there is a World Cup semifinal going on," CEO Nadella said.

"And I've been up all night, but it finished five minutes ago. I am glad it did," he added.

Microsoft Ignite conference

Microsoft Corp. introduces its inaugural artificial intelligence chip, the Maia 100, and a cloud-computing processor to enhance control over its technology and bolster its presence in the competitive AI computing market.

Unveiled at the Ignite conference in Seattle, the Maia 100 chip offers Azure cloud customers a new avenue for developing and running AI programs, tested with Bing and Office AI products. Additionally, Microsoft revealed software enabling clients to design personalised AI assistants.

“Our goal is to ensure that the ultimate efficiency, performance and scale is something that we can bring to you from us and our partners,” Satya Nadella said at the conference.

Other key announcements

• Unveiled Microsoft Copilot Studio that allows organisations to build customised copilots or adapt pre-built.

• Introduced Model-as-a-Service in the model catalogue from Microsoft Build.

• Pro developers can integrate the latest AI models, such as Llama 2 from Meta and premium models from Mistral and Jais, as API endpoints to their applications.

• Microsoft announced combining SIEM, XDR, and generative AI for security into a unified security operations platform.

• Embeds Security Copilot experiences across the Microsoft Security portfolio.

