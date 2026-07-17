Upgrade your TV audio with soundbars under 7,000 offering immersive sound, deep bass and smart connectivity

Upgrade your home or office audio with soundbars that deliver clearer dialogue, richer bass and an immersive entertainment experience every day.

Soundbars under 7000: Cinematic audio meets affordability with feature-packed soundbars for every entertainment setup. (AI generated image)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

Soundbars under ₹7,000 are an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their TV or desktop audio without overspending. This price segment offers an impressive mix of features, including Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC, dedicated subwoofers and multiple sound modes for movies, music and gaming. Brands such as Zebronics, boAt, GOVO and Blaupunkt provide feature-rich options that deliver clear dialogue, deeper bass and a more immersive listening experience. If you want a budget-friendly audio upgrade for your home or office, soundbars under ₹7,000 are well worth exploring.

The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 4100 is a feature-rich 2.1-channel soundbar designed to enhance your home entertainment experience. With 200W output, virtual 5.1 surround sound and a powerful 6.5-inch subwoofer, it delivers immersive audio for movies, music and gaming. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, USB and AUX, ensure seamless compatibility with TVs and other devices, while the wall-mountable design adds installation flexibility.

Specifications Speaker Type 2.1-channel soundbar Speaker Maximum Output Power 200W audio output Frequency Response 40Hz–20kHz range Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB Audio Output Mode Virtual 5.1 surround Reasons to Buy Powerful surround sound Multiple connectivity options Reasons to Avoid Wired subwoofer setup Large subwoofer footprint

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful bass, immersive sound and easy connectivity for everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful surround sound, versatile connectivity and excellent value under ₹7,000.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The GOVO GoSurround 955 Pro is a high-performance soundbar built to deliver an immersive home entertainment experience. Featuring a 320W output, true 5.1-channel audio and a mega subwoofer, it produces rich, room-filling sound for films, music and gaming. With HDMI, Optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, plus three equaliser modes and an LED display, it offers convenient operation and versatile compatibility with a range of devices.

Specifications Speaker Type 5.1-channel soundbar Speaker Maximum Output Power 320W total output Frequency Response 45Hz–20kHz range Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, AUX Audio Output Mode True 5.1 surround Reasons to Buy Powerful 320W output True 5.1 surround Reasons to Avoid Bulky subwoofer design Limited smart features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful bass, immersive sound and excellent value for everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for immersive home theatre audio with powerful output and versatile connectivity under budget.

The boAt Aavante 2.1 2000 is a stylish soundbar designed to enhance movies, music and gaming with powerful audio. Featuring 200W output, a dedicated subwoofer and multiple EQ modes, it delivers balanced sound with punchy bass. Bluetooth v5.4 and multi-device compatibility make wireless streaming effortless, while the included remote control adds convenience. Its premium design complements modern home entertainment setups without occupying much space.

Specifications Speaker Type 2.1-channel soundbar Speaker Maximum Output Power 200W total output Frequency Response 50Hz–20kHz range Connectivity Technology Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI, USB Audio Output Mode 2.1-channel stereo audio Reasons to Buy Powerful 200W audio Multiple EQ modes Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Audio Basic display panel

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong bass, stylish design and simple connectivity for daily entertainment.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful sound, modern connectivity and excellent value for home entertainment.





The Amazon Basics 90W Soundbar is a practical audio upgrade for TVs, gaming and music. Featuring a 2.1-channel setup with a wired subwoofer, it delivers clear dialogue and enhanced bass for everyday entertainment. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB and AUX connectivity ensure easy compatibility with multiple devices. The included remote control offers convenient operation, while the compact design fits neatly into most home entertainment spaces.

Specifications Speaker Type 2.1-channel soundbar Speaker Maximum Output Power 90W total output Frequency Response 55Hz–20kHz range Connectivity Technology Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB Audio Output Mode 2.1-channel stereo audio Reasons to Buy HDMI ARC support Deep bass output Reasons to Avoid Wired subwoofer only Moderate power output

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear sound, simple setup and excellent value for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

A reliable budget soundbar offering balanced audio and versatile connectivity for home entertainment.

The Blaupunkt SBW Newyork 20 is a 2.1-channel soundbar designed to deliver clear, balanced audio for films, music and gaming. With 120W RMS output and a wired subwoofer, it offers enhanced bass and crisp dialogue for an engaging listening experience. HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity provide flexible pairing options, while the included remote control with equaliser settings lets you customise audio to suit your preferences.

Specifications Speaker Type 2.1-channel soundbar Speaker Maximum Output Power 120W RMS output Frequency Response 50Hz–20kHz range Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, USB Audio Output Mode 2.1-channel stereo audio Reasons to Buy Clear balanced sound HDMI ARC support Reasons to Avoid Wired subwoofer setup No surround sound

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its clear audio, strong bass and easy connectivity for everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product?

A dependable soundbar with balanced audio, versatile connectivity and good value for money.





The boAt Aavante 2.2 1400 is a sleek soundbar designed to elevate everyday entertainment with rich and balanced audio. Featuring 140W output, a 2.2-channel configuration and built-in subwoofers, it delivers impressive sound without requiring an external unit. Multiple connectivity ports, Bluetooth support, EQ modes and a remote control ensure convenient operation, making it suitable for enjoying films, music and gaming in compact to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Speaker Type 2.2-channel soundbar Speaker Maximum Output Power 140W total output Frequency Response 50Hz–20kHz range Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, AUX Audio Output Mode 2.2-channel stereo audio Reasons to Buy Built-in subwoofers Multiple EQ modes Reasons to Avoid No external subwoofer Limited surround effect

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its clear sound, compact design and hassle-free installation for daily entertainment.

Why choose this product?

A stylish soundbar delivering balanced audio and convenient connectivity without needing an external subwoofer.

The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 200A is a compact 2.1-channel soundbar that enhances your TV, music and gaming experience with clear, balanced audio. Delivering 90W output, it features dual drivers and an 11.43cm subwoofer for improved bass and dialogue clarity. Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI ARC and multiple connectivity options ensure seamless compatibility with various devices, while its wall-mountable design helps save space in modern entertainment setups.

Specifications Speaker Type 2.1-channel soundbar Speaker Maximum Output Power 90W total output Frequency Response 55Hz–20kHz range Connectivity Technology Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI ARC, USB Audio Output Mode 2.1-channel stereo audio Reasons to Buy Compact space-saving design HDMI ARC connectivity Reasons to Avoid Moderate power output Basic surround experience

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its compact design, clear sound and easy setup for everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product?

A compact, budget-friendly soundbar offering balanced audio and essential connectivity for everyday use.

The CrossBeats Blaze B24 is a compact Bluetooth soundbar designed for everyday entertainment and casual gaming. With 24W output, RGB lighting and a built-in rechargeable battery, it offers a portable audio solution for TVs, laptops, PCs and mobile devices. Bluetooth, AUX, USB, FM and TWS support provide versatile connectivity, while the lightweight design makes it easy to move between rooms or carry wherever you need music.

Specifications Speaker Type Portable Bluetooth soundbar Speaker Maximum Output Power 24W total output Frequency Response 60Hz–20kHz range Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, USB, AUX, FM Audio Output Mode Stereo audio output Reasons to Buy Portable battery design RGB lighting effects Reasons to Avoid Low power output No HDMI ARC

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its portability, attractive lighting and convenient connectivity for everyday listening.

Why choose this product?

A portable soundbar offering versatile connectivity and wireless convenience for casual entertainment and gaming.

Which brand is best for soundbars?

Sony, Samsung, JBL, LG and Bose are among the best soundbar brands, offering excellent sound quality, reliable performance and advanced features.

What are the top 5 soundbars?

Top soundbars include Sony HT-S40R, Samsung HW-Q600C, JBL Bar 500, LG S70TR and Bose Smart Soundbar for immersive audio.

What is the best cheapest soundbar?

The best affordable soundbar depends on your budget, but Zebronics, boAt and Blaupunkt offer excellent performance and value at lower prices.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing soundbars under ₹7000



Audio output: Choose a soundbar with at least 90W–200W output for clear, room-filling sound.

Speaker configuration: Opt for 2.1-channel or higher for better bass and dialogue clarity.

Connectivity: Ensure it includes HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB and AUX for versatile compatibility.

Subwoofer: A dedicated subwoofer generally delivers deeper, more impactful bass than built-in alternatives.

Sound modes: Look for EQ presets or dedicated modes for movies, music and gaming.

Design: Pick a compact or wall-mountable model that suits your room.

User reviews: Check ratings and customer feedback to assess real-world performance and reliability.

3 best features of soundbars under ₹ 7,000

Soundbars under ₹ 7,000 Mounting Type Maximum Range Controller Type Zebronics Juke BAR 4100 Wall mountable Up to 10 m Remote control GOVO GoSurround 955 Pro Wall mountable Up to 10 m Remote control boAt Aavante 2.1 2000 Tabletop/Wall mount Up to 10 m Remote control Amazon Basics 90W Soundbar Wall mountable Up to 10 m Remote control Blaupunkt SBW Newyork 20 Wall mountable Up to 10 m Remote control boAt Aavante 2.2 1400 Tabletop/Wall mount Up to 10 m Remote control Zebronics Juke BAR 200A Wall mountable Up to 10 m Remote control CrossBeats Blaze B24 Tabletop/Portable Up to 10 m Button & remote control

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FAQs on soundbars under 7000 Are soundbars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 worth buying? Yes, they offer improved sound quality, deeper bass and better dialogue clarity than most built-in TV speakers.

Which features should I look for in a soundbar under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000? Look for HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, a dedicated subwoofer, multiple connectivity options and at least 90W output.

Which brands offer good soundbars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000? Zebronics, boAt, GOVO, Blaupunkt and Amazon Basics offer reliable soundbars with useful features in this price range.

Can I use a soundbar under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 for gaming? Yes, many models provide immersive sound and low-latency connectivity for casual gaming on TVs and PCs.

Do budget soundbars support wireless connectivity? Most soundbars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 include Bluetooth, allowing you to stream music wirelessly from compatible devices.





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