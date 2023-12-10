US military’s secretive spaceplane launch by SpaceX delayed to Monday

The U.S. military's secretive X-37B spaceplane which was poised for launch on Sunday on the robot craft's seventh mission to orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket has been delayed to Monday, SpaceX said on Sunday.

U.S. military's secretive X-37B spaceplane on launch site.(SpaceX)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"SpaceX is targeting Monday, December 11 at 8:14 p.m. ET for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida," the rocket manufacturing company said in a statement. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!