US-Japan to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

US-Japan to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

technology
Published on Jan 07, 2023 06:15 AM IST

A roundtable with Japanese business representatives on upholding human rights and preventing use of forced labor in supply chains was also held.
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand

The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The two also hosted a roundtable with Japanese business representatives on upholding human rights and preventing use of forced labor in supply chains, the statement said.

More details awaited.

