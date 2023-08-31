Vacuums for clean and tidy homes: Top 10 picks
Vacuum cleaners make maintenance of one's house easy and less hectic. Let's look at the top vacuum cleaners to ensure a spotless home and office.
Vacuum cleaners are a modern marvel that has made keeping our houses, offices and surroundings clean. While some people still think of it as a luxury home appliance, there are many benefits of a vacuum cleaner once you get it. Compared to manually dusting and mopping the house, a vacuum cleaner takes significantly less time while also reducing the amount of manual labour that goes into cleaning.
There are several types of vacuum cleaners, some are automatic and some require controlling and moving around. These options can be overwhelming for the buyers online or offline. To get rid of this state of confusion, we have curated a list of vacuum cleaners that will be your friend in keeping dust and germs out of your living and office spaces.
We have included different types of vacuum cleaners to suit everyone's requirements and budgets. Join us, as we have a closer look at the best vacuum cleaners.
1. Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo 1400 Watts Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner
The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile solution for all your cleaning needs. With its wet/dry capabilities and HEPA filter, it efficiently handles both wet spills and dry debris. The 1400W powerful motor and blower ensure thorough cleaning, while the 20-litre tank capacity minimizes the need for frequent emptying. The vacuum comes with a range of accessories for various cleaning tasks and offers a post-purchase virtual demo. Its auto shut-off technology prevents overheating. However, its corded nature might limit mobility.
Specifications:
Brand: Eureka Forbes
Filter Type: HEPA
Capacity: 20 litres
Wattage: 1400 Watts
Cable Length: 5 Metres
|Pros
|Cons
|Wet & dry cleaning capabilities
|Corded design
|Large 20-liter tank capacity
2. MecTURING LASERON S9 Pro Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Boasting LiDAR 2.0 navigation, this smart device excels in hard-to-reach spots, effortlessly removing dirt, pet hair, and debris from any surface. The advanced laser navigation ensures precise mapping, and its 3000Pa suction power guarantees a thorough clean. Thanks to anti-collision, anti-falling, and anti-tangling sensors, it navigates your space seamlessly. With voice control compatibility and robust battery life, it offers a convenient cleaning solution.
Specifications:
LiDAR 2.0 navigation
3000Pa suction power
Anti-collision, anti-falling, and anti-tangling sensors
Voice control compatibility with Alexa and Google Home
3000mAh INR battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient cleaning on all surfaces
|May have a learning curve for setup and customization
|Advanced sensors for seamless operation
3. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers convenient cleaning at your fingertips. With its lightweight and portable design, it's perfect for quick and easy home use. The 800W motor delivers strong 6.5 kPa suction power, effectively tackling dirt and debris. Its compact, durable body is designed for long-lasting performance. The included crevice nozzle reaches tricky spots, and the 0.8-litre dust collection capacity keeps your cleaning session uninterrupted. Multiple cleaning brushes and a 5-metre cord enhance its versatility. Ideal for spot cleaning and hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications:
Brand: AGARO
Special Feature: Portable, Lightweight, Bag, Compact
Filter Type: Cloth
Capacity: 0.8 litres
Wattage: 800 Watts
Cable Length: 5 Metres
Form Factor: Handheld
Colour: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable and lightweight design
|Corded operation
|Strong suction power
4. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner
Coming with a powerful 1200 Watts suction, this vacuum cleaner effortlessly eliminates embedded dirt and dust. The canister design with 3 swivel wheels ensures easy movement, and the auto cord winder adds convenience. With a dust bag full indicator, you'll know precisely when it's time for disposal. The package includes 3 reusable dust bags worth ₹500 and a range of accessories for versatile cleaning. Ideal for various surfaces, this vacuum cleaner is a smart choice for hassle-free cleaning.
Specifications:
Brand: Eureka Forbes
Special Feature: 3 swivel wheels, Auto Cord Winder, Dust Bag full indicator, Suction control on handle
Filter Type: Cloth
Capacity: 2 litres
Wattage: 1200 Watts
Maximum Suction: 1700 Millimetres
Hose Length: 5 Feet
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful 1200 Watts suction
|Corded operation
|Dust bag full indicator
5. Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
Experience powerful cleaning with the Philips PowerPro vacuum cleaner. You get a robust 1900W motor, that offers intense 370W suction for thorough results. The PowerCyclone 5 tech maintains sustained suction and high performance for optimal cleaning. The MultiClean nozzle adapts to different floor types, so you don't have to worry about the difficult spaces in the house. The hygienic dust disposal ensures clean handling. It's easy to manoeuvre due to its compact and lightweight form factor. The integrated brush and H13 filter add to its versatility.
Specifications:
Brand: Philips
Special Features: Lightweight, Compact, Wheels
Filter Type: Cloth
Capacity: 1.5 litres
Wattage: 370 Watts
Maximum Suction: 2 Centimetres
Form Factor: Cannister
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful 1900W motor
|Suction power may be excessive for delicate surfaces
|Adaptable MultiClean nozzle
6. Eureka Forbes Supervac Vacuum Cleaner
Effortlessly tackle dirt and dust with the Eureka Forbes Supervac bagless vacuum cleaner. Its cyclone system enhances airflow to efficiently separate dust, ensuring robust suction. The 1600 Watts motor offers an impressive 21 KPA suction, dealing with dirt and dust effectively. Customize your cleaning experience with the Vario Power feature. Enjoy easy storage with the auto cord winder. This versatile cleaner keeps your hands clean with its one-button dirt disposal.
Specifications:
Brand: Eureka Forbes
Special Feature: Bagless, Cyclonic Technology
Filter Type: HEPA Filter
Included Components: Vacuum cleaner + accessories set + User Manual
Cordless: No
Capacity: 2 litres
Wattage: 1600 Watts
Maximum Suction: 210 cm
Cable Length: 5 Metres
Recommended Uses: Cleaning, Vacuuming, Dust removal
|Pros
|Cons
|Cyclone system for efficient dust separation
|Requires power outlet access
|Adjustable Vario Power feature
7. INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Wet&Dry
Discover the INALSA Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner, a dynamic solution for your cleaning needs. With a robust 1400W motor, this versatile cleaner tackles both wet and dry messes effortlessly. Its powerful blower function aids in drying and reaching tricky corners. The 15L capacity and strong suction guarantee thorough cleaning. This device's ergonomic handle and 360° rotating wheels provide flexibility, making your cleaning tasks a breeze.
Specifications:
Brand: INALSA
Special Feature: Portable, Spotless Cleaning, Wet/Dry, Wheels, HEPA
Filter Type: Cloth
Included Components: Motor Unit, HEPA Filter, SS Container, Sponge Filter, Wheels, Hose Pipe, Nozzles, Pipes, Manual
Cordless: No
Capacity: 15 litres
Cable Length: 4 Metres
Form Factor: Cannister
Colour: Yellow
|Pros
|Cons
|Versatile wet/dry and bagged/bagless functionality
|Corded design
|Impact-resistant polymer tank with 15L capacity
8. MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro
Unleash the MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro for a seamless cleaning experience. With its 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function, it conquers dirt with 3000Pa powerful suction. The advanced LDS Laser Navigation System intelligently maps and plans routes, while 19 high-precision sensors ensure safe cleaning. Enjoy up to 4.5 hours of runtime and Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility for convenient control. Its virtual wall feature, smart water tank, and professional mopping 2.0 enhance its performance.
Specifications:
Brand: MI Xiaomi
Special Feature: 2-in-1 Sweeping & Mopping, LDS Laser Navigation, Alexa/Google Assistant Enabled
Suction: 3000 Pa
Battery: 5200 mAh
Smart water tank with advanced mopping
Area coverage: Up to 2000 sq ft.
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual sweeping and mopping functionality
|High suction power may be noisy
|Next-gen LDS Laser Navigation
|Initial setup and mapping can take time
9. Mabron Smart Sweeper Vacuum Robot Cleaner
Effortlessly maintain your floors with the Mabron Smart Sweeper. This vacuum robot offers hassle-free cleaning with its automatic circle sweeping feature. Choose from 1-hour or 2-hour modes for customized cleaning durations. Thanks to noise reduction technology, it won't disrupt your daily life. Suitable for various floor types like wood, tiles, and marble, it ensures full space coverage. With a battery life of about 90 minutes, it tackles large areas. Enjoy peace of mind with its 1-year replacement warranty.
Specifications:
Brand: Mabron
Battery Life: 90 Minutes
Included Components: Battery
Suitable for: Wood floors, floor tiles, marbles
|Pros
|Cons
|Automatic cleaning modes for convenience
|Manual operation might be preferred by some users
|Noise reduction technology for quiet operation
10. SAMSUNG Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Maintain a pristine home with the Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum. Its LiDAR sensors ensure precise navigation and mapping, while Intelligent Power Control automatically adjusts suction for various floor types. The Clean Station offers hygienic, touch-free emptying, and the 5-layer HEPA filter guarantees cleaner air. Choose specific cleaning zones with Select & Go, and track its progress through real-time updates. Voice recognition compatibility and washable dust bin further elevate its convenience.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Model Name: Jet Bot +
Special Feature: Filter
Colour: White
Included Components: HEPA Filter, Brush
|Pros
|Cons
|Accurate LiDAR navigation
|High price point
|Hygienic automatic emptying with Clean Station
Best 3 features for you
|Product Name
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner
|Wet/Dry cleaning
|Powerful 1400W motor
|Versatile accessories
|MecTURING LASERON S9 Pro Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
|LiDAR 2.0 navigation
|3000Pa strong suction
|Voice & app control
|AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
|Portable & lightweight
|800W motor
|Vario power suction control
|Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner
|1200W powerful suction
|Dust bag full indicator
|Multiple cleaning brushes
|Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
|1900W powerful suction
|PowerCyclone 5 technology
|MultiClean nozzle
|Eureka Forbes Supervac Vacuum Cleaner
|Cordless convenience
|1200W powerful suction
|3 swivel wheels
|INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Wet&Dry
|15L capacity
|Powerful suction & blowing
|High-efficiency filtration
|MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro
|2-in-1 sweeping & mopping
|3000Pa strong suction
|Next gen LDS laser navigation
|Mabron Smart Sweeper Vacuum Robot Cleaner
|Automatic cleaning modes
|Noise reduction technology
|Long battery life
|SAMSUNG Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
|Precise navigation with LiDAR sensors
|Intelligent power control
|Automatic emptying with CleanStation
Best value for money
The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner offers impressive versatility with wet and dry cleaning capabilities powered by a robust 1400W motor. Its numerous accessories provide an all-around cleaning solution, making it a valuable investment for tackling various cleaning tasks effectively.
Best overall product
The MecTURING LASERON S9 Pro Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best overall product due to its advanced LiDAR 2.0 navigation, strong 3000Pa suction, and versatile voice and app control. These features combined with its efficient cleaning capabilities make it a smart and convenient solution for maintaining a clean home effortlessly.
How to find the right vacuum cleaner
To find the right vacuum cleaner, consider your cleaning needs, living space, and preferences. For versatile cleaning, a wet and dry vacuum is useful. Robotic vacuums offer automation, while handheld ones provide portability. Look for powerful motors and suction for effective cleaning, and check additional features like filter types, cord lengths, and accessories. Cordless options offer flexibility. Compare reviews, check for HEPA filtration for allergy concerns, and evaluate the capacity based on your cleaning area. Finally, consider factors like noise level, warranty, and maintenance ease to make an informed decision.