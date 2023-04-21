Valve teases cryptic hints for Dota-2 7.33 patch, adds new feature items, hero reworks, and more

Valve has given Dota 2 players a sneak peek into the upcoming 7.33 patch, deviating from their usual secrecy. The new patch notes are expected to release later today, however, a recent blog post from the American gaming Shark has teased what players can expect with this new update.

Image Credit: Valve

The blog post titled “Riddles in the Dark” features nine complete patch notes that don’t reveal the mechanic, hero, or item referenced. This has left eagle-eyed fans speculating and guessing about the upcoming changes to Dota 2.

What does the Dota 2 7.33 update really hint at?

One of the patch notes mentions a new item ‘Recipe’ including an Echo Sabre and a very new item called Diadem, which could be an amalgamation of multiple basic items and will cost 4500 gold. Additionally, the notes suggest the inclusion of new items in both the early and late game stages

Riddles in the Dark have also mentioned the inclusion of a possible new resource mechanic in Dota 2. The patch notes also claim that a hero always has zero intelligence, which means a hero without mana, so it’s impossible to cast spells and use active items. However, many fans on Steam suggest if a third resource bar is introduced to Dota 2, this problem could be solved.

The blog post also mentions mana cost reduction, which could be related to this new resource mechanic

The first line is probably referring to the tiny kobolt that emerges from Trusty Shovel and the addition of single armor is a Dota 2 patch meme.

Here are all the lines and what we think they could mean with the Update

Image Credit: Wykrhm Reddy

[UNIT]: is now controllable by the player that dug it up

[HERO]: Always has 0 Intelligence. Always.

[ITEM]: Now has an initial and max stock of 4 and a restock time of 120s

After this effect the soul is forcefully returned to the body

[HERO]: Base armor is increased by 1

[UNIT TYPE] now gain 15 movement speed during the night

Mana cost reduction effects only apply to mana cost

[ITEM]: Requires Echo Sabre (2500), Diadem (1000), Recipe (1000). Total cost: 4500

Any player can use a [NOUN] to [VERB] to the other one after channeling for 3 seconds

Image Credit: Valve

While most of the patch notes from Valve are too cryptic to decipher, the most significant changes coming with the 7.33 patch are hero reworks and new consumable items.7.33 Patch will go live at 12.00 PM in the USA. This new update will cost 1.89GB data.Dota 2 is now available on Steam for free.

