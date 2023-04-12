Home / Technology / Virtex launches first-ever eirtual esports stadium for immersive Counter Strike experience

Virtex launches first-ever eirtual esports stadium for immersive Counter Strike experience

Paurush Omar
Apr 12, 2023 08:00 PM IST

Virtual stadium provides a fully immersive 3D experience, where viewers can spectate from seats around the virtual stadium

Esports fans, the future is here! Virtex, a cutting-edge VR company, is revolutionizing the way we experience live matches with the launch of the world's first-ever virtual esports stadium. Imagine being able to watch a Counter-Strike match from the game's map, or even sitting in the stands of a virtual stadium and cheering on your favorite team. That's exactly what Virtex Stadium offers.

Virtex, a VR company, is launching the first-ever virtual esports stadium that will allow fans to watch matches from inside the arena and even from the game's map.
Developed in partnership with Skybox, the Virtex Stadium offers a fully immersive 3D experience that allows viewers to watch events live from anywhere in the world. Whether you're using a desktop or a compatible VR headset, you can spectate from seats around the virtual stadium or enter the game's map to watch the matches up close. And with a lobby area, lounge bar, and main hall, players can explore the virtual space and interact with other fans using customizable avatars.

The Virtex Stadium's initial launch will feature Counter-Strike (CS:GO and Counter-Strike 2), and is available in closed beta. Tim McGuinness, co-founder of Virtex, expressed excitement about the integration of CS:GO.

The Virtex Stadium Plaza
But the potential uses for this technology don't stop there. McGuinness hinted that the real-time, cost-efficient delivery of live 3D content could have numerous applications beyond esports. Bringing other sports and entertainment events to life in a virtual world could allow for unprecedented accessibility and engagement, he said.

Also read | Look which technology Nvidia is offering to Counter-Strike 2

Esports fans, get ready to experience live matches like never before. The Virtex Stadium is here to transport you to a whole new world of immersive entertainment.

gaming partnership engagement sports technology space
