Vivo T4 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 14 5G: A full comparison of design, performance, features and more

The mid-range smartphone market continues to heat up in 2025, and two strong contenders stand out for Indian users. The Vivo T4 Ultra and the Oppo Reno 14 5G are both stylish, powerful, and packed with features that rival flagship models. While each device brings unique strengths, a closer look helps highlight their differences. Vivo T4 Ultra and Oppo Reno 14 5G combine solid performance and smart features.

Display and Screen

The Vivo T4 Ultra features a 6.67 inch curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1260 by 2800 pixels. It supports a 120 hertz refresh rate and delivers up to 5000 nits of brightness in high brightness mode. With its curved edges and Crystal Shield Glass, the display looks sleek and offers excellent outdoor visibility. The phone weighs 192 grams and is splash resistant with an IP64 rating.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G comes with a slightly smaller 6.59 inch AMOLED display that still delivers sharp visuals at 1256 by 2760 pixels. It also supports a 120 hertz refresh rate and HDR10 Plus, offering vivid colour reproduction. The phone is even lighter at 187 grams and offers better protection with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Processor and Performance

In terms of performance, the Vivo T4 Ultra runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor. It features 8 GB of RAM and supports up to 8 GB of virtual RAM. Storage is 256 GB with UFS 3.1 technology for faster read and write speeds. The Oppo Reno 14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and also comes with 8 GB of RAM and the same storage configuration.

Camera

The camera setup on both phones is impressive. The Vivo T4 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3 times optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultra wide lens. The front camera is 32 MP. The Oppo Reno 14 5G also includes a triple 50 MP rear camera setup, including a wide, telephoto, and ultra wide lens. Its front camera is 50 MP and supports 4K video.

Battery

Battery life is solid on both devices. The T4 Ultra offers a 5500 mAh battery with 90 watt fast charging. The Oppo Reno 14 5G steps ahead with a 6000 mAh battery and 80 watt fast charging support.

Both devices are future-ready and offer 5G connectivity, in-display fingerprint sensors, AI features, and advanced cooling. The choice ultimately depends on personal preference in design, camera focus, or battery strength.