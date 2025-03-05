Vivo T4x 5G launched with 6500mAh battery: Price, performance, camera, and more

Vivo has launched the new generation T series smartphone, the Vivo T4x 5G, in the budget segment. The smartphone packs some eye-catching features, such as military-grade durability. 6500mAh battery and the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. Therefore, if you are in search of a budget-friendly smartphone option that offers a seamless day-to-day performance, then you may want to consider the new Vivo T4x 5G, which comes at a starting price of just Rs.13999 in India. Know more about what the new Vivo T4x 5G has to offer and what the upgrades look like in terms of camera performance, display, and others. Vivo T4x 5G debuts in the Indian market. Know what this budget smartphone has to offer.(Vivo)

Vivo T4x 5G launched: Specifications and features

The Vivo T4x 5G has a new and durable design, which has also received Military Grade Shock Resistance certification. It also comes with an IP64 rating, providing the device with water and dust protection. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1050nits peak brightness. The Vivo T4x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor built with a 4nm TSMC process, making it the segment’s first smartphone with this chipset. It also offers up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. This is a major performance upgrade, as the predecessor relied on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.

For photography, the Vivo T4x 5G features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50MP AI main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera. It also includes several AI camera features, such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, AI Document Mode, and a dedicated Night Mode. For lasting performance, the Vivo T4x 5G is backed by the 6500mAh battery that supports a 44W fast charging. Vivo claims that the smartphone can charge to 50% in just 40 minutes. It also comes with a Battery Health Algorithm that provides high-temperature charging protection.

Lastly, the smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Therefore, the smartphone will provide advanced features such as Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation. Vivo is offering two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.

Vivo T4x 5G price in India and availability

The Vivo T4x 5G will come in two colourways: Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs.13999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants which are priced at Rs.14999 and Rs.16999, respectively. The Vivo T4x 5G sale will start on March 12, 2025, on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores.