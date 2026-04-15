Vivo T5 Pro 5G launches with a massive 9020 mAh battery and Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Vivo has made the Vivo T5 Pro 5G official in India with a marathon 9020 mAh battery and 90 watt flash charge. It features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate paired with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 for up to 120fps gaming. The Vivo T5 Pro comes in two colours, Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black, and is available through Flipkart and Vivo’s official online store with a starting price of ₹29,999.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G specifications and features

Vivo T5 Pro 5G brings a massive battery and smooth 144Hz display to the mid range segment.(Vivo)

Vivo has upgraded the battery this time to a massive 9020 mAh, making it one of the few phones with such a large battery, and that too while keeping the phone at 8.2mm thickness. It supports 90 watt fast charging to top up the battery quickly, and the charging brick is packed inside the box.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 for handling heavy gaming and day to day usage. Vivo claims up to 120 fps gaming with a large vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat during heavy tasks. The display is AMOLED with 1.5K resolution and features a 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling and viewing experience.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G boasts a 50MP dual camera setup at the back with OIS and improved low light performance. For selfies, it features a 32MP single shooter, and it supports 4K video recording from both the front and rear cameras.

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The phone also comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and enough space for apps. It runs on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16, which includes a range of AI features baked into it.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G price and availability

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is available in two colours, Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue, and the price begins from ₹29,000 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will be available to purchase starting April 21 through Flipkart or Vivo’s official online store.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi ...Read More For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read Less

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