Vivo takes No.1 spot in India’s smartphone market in Q2 2025

Vivo led smartphone shipments in the Indian market for Q2 2025, capturing a 21% market share, Canalys reported. This represents an annual growth of 31%, notably surpassing its main rivals like Samsung, which had a 16% market share and 2% growth. Vivo X200FE launched recently and has garnered positive reviews.(Debashis Sarkar/ HT)

According to the report, the Indian smartphone market has rebounded after a sluggish start to 2025. Overall smartphone shipments in India grew 7% year-on-year in Q2 2025, totalling 39 million units shipped.

Indian smartphone market leaders in Q2 2025, per Canalys

Vivo was at number one with 8.1 million units shipped, accounting for a 21% market share. Samsung followed with 6.2 million units and a 16% share. Oppo was third with 5 million units and a 13% market share, followed by Xiaomi, also with a 13% share. Realme came next with 3.6 million units for a 9% share, while other brands accounted for the remaining 11 million shipments, representing 28% of the market. These figures represent a 7% year-on-year growth.

Canalys claims that this growth can be primarily attributed to new product launches during the second quarter, as various brands launched several new models in India’s mid-range and entry-level markets.

Vivo also recently launched the Vivo X200 FE 5G mobile in India, and it has been well-received by critics, particularly for its impressive camera performance at its price point. Overall, the X200 series has gained popularity among users who prioritise a camera-first experience. Vivo has also extended its Zeiss branding to its mid-range lineup, including the V series, which has become increasingly popular among the Indian masses.

