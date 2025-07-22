Vivo takes No.1 spot in India’s smartphone market in Q2 2025

According to Canalys, Vivo led the Indian smartphone market by shipping 8.1 million units, surpassing its main rivals. Read on.
Vivo led smartphone shipments in the Indian market for Q2 2025, capturing a 21% market share, Canalys reported. This represents an annual growth of 31%, notably surpassing its main rivals like Samsung, which had a 16% market share and 2% growth.
According to the report, the Indian smartphone market has rebounded after a sluggish start to 2025. Overall smartphone shipments in India grew 7% year-on-year in Q2 2025, totalling 39 million units shipped.
Indian smartphone market leaders in Q2 2025, per Canalys
Vivo was at number one with 8.1 million units shipped, accounting for a 21% market share. Samsung followed with 6.2 million units and a 16% share. Oppo was third with 5 million units and a 13% market share, followed by Xiaomi, also with a 13% share. Realme came next with 3.6 million units for a 9% share, while other brands accounted for the remaining 11 million shipments, representing 28% of the market. These figures represent a 7% year-on-year growth.
Canalys claims that this growth can be primarily attributed to new product launches during the second quarter, as various brands launched several new models in India’s mid-range and entry-level markets.
Vivo also recently launched the Vivo X200 FE 5G mobile in India, and it has been well-received by critics, particularly for its impressive camera performance at its price point. Overall, the X200 series has gained popularity among users who prioritise a camera-first experience. Vivo has also extended its Zeiss branding to its mid-range lineup, including the V series, which has become increasingly popular among the Indian masses.