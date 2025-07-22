Vivo X200 FE 5G review: Compact flagship mobile with best cameras

Vivo X200 FE 5G is the latest compact mobile claiming flagship-grade cameras, a massive battery and vibrant display in a sleek, pocket-friendly package priced around Rs. 54,999. A compelling option for users prioritising portability and imaging over pure performance. After using the mobile for a couple of weeks, here’s the detailed review of Vivo X200 FE 5G. Vivo X200 FE 5G mobile price in India starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model, while the 16 GB + 512 GB variant costs Rs. 59,999.(Debashis Sarkar/ HT)

Vivo X200 FE 5G: Price and Variants in India

Vivo X200 FE 5G mobile price in India starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model, while the 16 GB + 512 GB variant costs Rs. 59,999. It ships with an 80 W charger and silicone case included—no special launch offers noted yet.

Vivo X200 FE 5G: Specifications

Features Details Display 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution (2800 × 1260), 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 5000 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ (4nm) RAM & Storage 12 GB / 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256 GB / 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage Rear Cameras 50MP Sony IMX921 (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom, OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP selfie camera Battery 6,500mAh Charging 80W wired (charger included), USB Type-C 2.0 OS Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS Body IP68/IP69 certified, Glass back, Aluminium frame Dimensions 7.99 mm thick, 186 g View All Prev Next

Vivo X200 FE 5G: Design and Build Quality

Vivo X200 FE 5G mobile borrows heavily from the iPhone‐style blueprint—flat metal edges, minimal curves and a matte frosted back finish that feels premium. Having said that, it looks quite similar to a lot of other compact phones including the OnePlus 13s. At just 7.99 mm thick and 186 g, it feels surprisingly light, yet solid in hand. You get dual‑SIM support, IP68/69 dust‑and‑water resistance, and stereo speakers. The water and dust protection is a standout at this price.

Vivo X200 FE 5G Display Quality

The compact 6.31‑inch LTPO AMOLED display offers a 1.5 K resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. With peak brightness reaching nearly 5,000 nits and Gorilla‑class front protection, it remains readable even under harsh sunlight. Colours pop, blacks are deep, and the display holds its own against larger flagship screens.

Vivo X200 FE 5G: Performance and Software

Equipped with the Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, performance is solid in everyday use and light gaming. Heavy gamers may notice it trails behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the OnePlus 13s. For most users, performance will not be an issue. Of course, on paper Snapdragon 8 Elite sound better but for a compact smartphone, this really shouldn’t bother users who aren’t into gaming. Funtouch OS 15 on Android 15 is polished and clean, with AI tools like live‑call translation, transcript assist and DocMaster. In short, if you want a mobile with great camera, good battery life, smooth software and compact size, the Vivo X200 FE will more than please you.

Vivo X200 FE 5G: Camera Performance

Talking about the main sensor and telephoto, with the 50 MP Sony IMX921 and a 50 MP periscope telephoto paired with Zeiss optics, the camera delivers vivid, detailed shots- especially in daylight and for portraits. Ultra‑wide is the weak link; it lacks sharpness and is outpaced by rivals.

In terms of low‑light and video, OIS produces steady video at 4K/60fps, and night shots retain lively colours, though slightly punchy. 3x periscope maintains clarity and focus well. Selfies are sharp and well exposed.

Vivo X200 FE 5G: Battery Life and Charging

Boasting a large 6,500 mAh silicon‑anode battery, the Vivo X200 FE easily lasts a day and more even for heavy users hitting 8 hours+ screen‑on time. Despite its size, it remains compact. With 90 W charging, the phone recharges in about 45 minutes, though idle drain is slightly higher than ideal. No wireless charging is a missed opportunity at this tier. The good news? You get a charging adapter inside the box along with a soft case for protection.

Vivo X200 FE 5G: Competitors and Alternatives

At this price, you could also consider:

OnePlus 13s: Offers stronger performance (Snapdragon 8 Elite), clean UI and USB 3.1, but its camera and durability is not at par with Vivo X200 FE 5G

Google Pixel 9a: Best-in-class software and natural colour rendering, but lacks periscope zoom, battery, and display brightness. Google Pixel 9a is a good alternative to Vivo X200 FE 5G.

Apple iPhone 16: The iPhone 16 only makes sense if you are getting a good deal on Amazon or any other platform. It’s compact and optimised, but lacks Zeiss optics. In fact, apart from the so-called “perception of iPhone 16”, the Vivo X200 FE 5G will easily be a better choice. If photography, battery and portability come first, the X200 FE is hard to beat. For raw speed or wireless charging, rivals may win.

Vivo X200 FE 5G review verdict: Should you buy this mobile?

What’s good? Vibrant 1.5 K AMOLED display, excellent main & telephoto cameras, massive battery with fast charging, IP68/69 durability

What’s not? Weak ultrawide camera, UFS 3.1 storage and USB‑C 2.0 port feel dated, no wireless charging

Opt for this device if you want a compact yet capable flagship that excels in photography, battery life and display quality. Skip it if you care about fastest‑in‑class performance, wireless charging or a superior ultrawide camera.

Vivo X200 FE 5G is a rare blend of pocket‑friendly dimensions, Zeiss cameras and prowess making it well worth considering at a price of Rs. 54,999.