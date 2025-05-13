iPhone 16 helps Apple grow as Indian smartphone market declines again

The Indian smartphone market is often regarded as one of the fastest-growing markets around the world, with huge demand for smartphones. However, latest reports suggest that the Indian smartphone market has dropped by 5.5% year on year in Q1 of 2025, with a total of 32 million smartphones shipped, making a second consecutive low year. Planning to get the iPhone 16 series? Know if it's worth the upgrade considering your current device. (Bloomberg)

Despite this decline in numbers, one brand that stood tall was Apple, despite offering premium smartphones. While the overall market declined in Q1 2025, Apple experienced growth.

Among the top five brands, Apple shipped 3 million units in the first quarter of 2025. Among these, the iPhone 16 figured as the most popular model, accounting for 4% of India's overall shipments.

Here's how various brands performed in terms of market share, according to IDC

Vivo, for instance, had a market share of 16.2% in the first quarter of 2024, but in the first quarter of 2025, it has a 19.7% market share, which is a growth of 14.6%. Samsung had a 15.6% market share in Q1 2024, and now in Q1 2025, it has a 16.4% market share.

Xiaomi had a 12.8% market share back in Q1 2024, but now has a 7.8% market share, which is a big drop. OnePlus had a 5.1% market share and now has a 2.4% market share, which is also a drop. Apple had a 7.3% market share and now has a 9.5% market share. Oppo had a 10.2% market share in Q1 2024 and now has a 12% market share.

Key highlights from the first quarter

IDC says that a total of 29 million 5G phones were shipped. This has increased the shipments of 5G phones, which have increased to 88% from 69% in the first quarter of 2024.

The report also says that the mass budget segment, which is between US $100 and US $200, declined by 21.9% year over year. On the contrary, the premium segment, which is between US $600 and US $800, jumped. This represented a growth of 78.6%.

