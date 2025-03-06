Vivo V50 review: Bold upgrade for photography lovers, but is it enough?

Vivo V50 review: The pressure to stay relevant online has made us all more conscious of the gadgets we use. From the attire we wear to the places we visit, everything gets shared. At the heart of it all is one device — the smartphone. It's not just for communication anymore; it's our tool for capturing moments and sharing them with the world. The rise of smartphone photography has shifted the focus towards camera performance, and every new release promises to be better than the last. The Vivo V50 comes with a starting price of ₹ 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.(Ijaj Khan/Hindustan Times)

Vivo’s latest contender, the Vivo V50, aims to deliver just that. A successor to the Vivo V40, this model brings several meaningful upgrades, particularly in the camera department. With a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, enhanced camera features, and a larger battery, the Vivo V50 seems to have a lot going for it. I've been using it as a secondary device for over three weeks now, and while it does a solid job, a few surprises came along the way. Let’s dive into our detailed review to see if it’s worth your investment.

Vivo V50 Review: Design and Build Quality

The Vivo V50 comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring resistance to both dust and water.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Vivo V50 brings a refreshing take on smartphone design with its sleek, rounded build that feels sophisticated in the hand. The device is available in three colour options: Titanium Grey, Starry Night, and Rose Red. I had the chance to test out the Starry Night version. What caught my eye was the 3D holographic star effect, which creates an interesting visual when light hits the surface, giving the phone a unique look. The glass back has a smooth, curved finish, making it comfortable to hold even with its large 6000 mAh battery tucked inside.

With a thickness of just 7.6 mm and a weight of 199 grams, Vivo V50 has managed to stay slim while accommodating this impressive battery size, which is not something you see very often. Plus, it’s certified with an IP68/69 rating for water and dust resistance, making it a bit more rugged without sacrificing style. One of the standout features is the camera module, which blends seamlessly with the rest of the design, thanks to the glass back finish.

Vivo has also upgraded the Aura ring light, which now has a larger diameter for more effective illumination. In terms of feel, the haptic feedback is improved, making the typing experience more responsive and satisfying. With well-placed buttons, the overall design feels balanced, offering an ergonomic and solid grip.

Vivo V50 Review: Display

The Vivo V50 boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching 4,500nits. (Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Vivo V50 features a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, which really draws you in. I found the screen’s brightness impressive, even under the harsh sunlight. With a maximum brightness of 1300 nits, it’s easy to see details without straining your eyes, especially when compared to its predecessor. I didn’t face any issues with visibility outdoors, and the colors stayed true in different lighting.

The screen's 120Hz refresh rate really caught my attention. Scrolling through apps and flipping between pages was smooth, and I didn’t experience any noticeable lag. Vivo has also integrated a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, so it’s pretty responsive during interactions.

During my time using the Vivo V50, I enjoyed watching content in 4K during long metro rides. Movies and shows on Netflix were smooth, and the gaming experience was just as fluid, with no stuttering or dropped frames, even at full resolution. The quad-curved edges give the display a sleek look, though I did notice the reflections when using the phone outdoors. Still, overall, the screen was easy to view no matter the setting.

I also had fun experimenting with the different color modes, like the standard, professional, and bright modes, depending on my activity. The display supports HDR10 content, which makes watching compatible videos a pleasant experience, with the colors looking vibrant and true to life.

In short, Vivo V50’s screen made my time on public transport and during other activities enjoyable, providing consistent brightness and clarity throughout.

Vivo V50 Review: Performance and Software

The device is is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

When it comes to the Vivo V50, one aspect that could have been improved is its performance. The phone sticks with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which was also featured in the Vivo V40 and V30 models. While the 7 Gen 3 chipset does its job well, it feels like Vivo could have taken this opportunity to bring in a more powerful option.

In day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, scrolling through social media, and jumping between apps, the Vivo V50 performs well enough. It feels snappy, and multitasking is manageable. However, when it came to more demanding tasks like object removal in the camera app, I noticed some slowdowns, which made me question its ability to handle heavy AI-driven processes. Gaming, especially demanding titles like BGMI, was where I saw the biggest letdown. The phone struggled to maintain a steady frame rate, and the display's sensitivity wasn’t up to the task either. If mobile gaming is high on your priority list, this phone might not be the best fit for you.

Benchmark-wise, the Vivo V50 holds its ground with an AnTuTu score of 51,05,566 and GeekBench 6 results of 1146 (single-core) and 3182 (multi-core). In the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, it scored 2,163, with 98.8% stability. But when compared to other phones in the same price range, many offer better performance, especially with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips.

Vivo V50 performance test. (Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

On the software front, the Vivo V50 runs Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15. The UI is smooth and comes with a lot of features, though it still carries some pre-installed apps. The company has committed to three years of major Android updates and four years of security patches, which is a positive promise for long-term support.

Vivo V50 Review: Camera Performance

The Vivo V50 comes with a dual camera setup on the back, with two 50MP sensors. For selfies, there is a 50MP on the front.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

When it comes to smartphone cameras, Vivo has earned its reputation over the years, and the Vivo V50 is no exception. With its dual rear camera setup powered by Zeiss optics, it brings a lot to the table. This setup includes a 50 MP OIS primary sensor and another 50 MP ultrawide sensor with a wide 119-degree field of view, allowing you to capture impressive shots. And for selfie lovers, the Vivo V50 takes things up a notch with a 50 MP front camera that certainly stands out in its segment.

During the day, the Vivo V50 shines in capturing natural colours, sharp details, and a dynamic range that brings photos to life. The colours feel true to what you see with your eyes - without being too punchy or overdone. The ultrawide lens performs decently, maintaining colour consistency across the frame, although it could benefit from sharper details at the edges.

A standout feature in the Vivo V50 is the new film camera mode. It includes options like wedding photography and classic Zeiss lens effects such as Distagon, B-Speed, and Biotar. These add a fun, creative touch, but the wedding mode, in particular, can be hit or miss. In certain lighting, images can feel oversaturated and noisy, though in good lighting, it does manage to produce some beautiful shots.

The camera system is flexible, with multiple focal lengths available for portrait shots (23mm, 35mm, and 50mm), offering a lot of versatility. However, while Vivo’s marketing heavily promotes the wedding mode, it doesn’t always deliver as expected. Some shots are stunning, but too often, the colours and textures can feel off, with noise creeping in and making images look grainy.

The camera interface stays consistent with other Vivo devices running Funtouch OS, offering several handy features. These include AR stickers, Pro mode, long exposure, 50MP mode, and even underwater photography. While the rear camera may boast a 50MP sensor, Vivo uses pixel binning to output 12.5MP photos, and the front camera gives you a more modest 14MP result. The images are decent, but there's noticeable oversharpening and aggressive noise reduction, which can leave some shots feeling flat, almost like a painting.

Low-light performance shows a bit of improvement with the Night Mode, which does a solid job in keeping noise under control while maintaining detail and sharpness. However, this does come at the cost of some delay in processing, requiring you to wait a few seconds before taking the next shot. Still, the Night Mode is a nice touch, and the low-light shots are surprisingly clear, offering a respectable dynamic range.

But, like many smartphones, the Vivo V50 struggles in certain situations. In low-light video, 1080p footage tends to be soft, lacking in detail and dynamic range. Moving up to 4K improves things slightly, delivering more detail and better stabilisation. That said, there's still noticeable noise, and the dynamic range doesn’t always capture the scene's full potential, often leading to overexposed highlights and shadow details that get lost.

In short, Vivo V50's camera is impressive in many ways, but it's not without its flaws. While it performs well under daylight conditions and has some nifty features for creative shots, it struggles a bit in challenging environments, particularly when it comes to low-light situations. For those who value versatility and sharpness, the Vivo V50 will do the job, but it’s not perfect.

Vivo V50 Review: Battery and Charging

The Vivo V50 stands out when it comes to battery life and charging capabilities. Packed with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, this smartphone easily lasts throughout the day, even when pushed with demanding tasks. If you’re someone who’s constantly on the go, the Vivo V50’s 90W fast charging will definitely impress you. It can juice up from 0% to 100% in about 50 to 55 minutes - super convenient for busy days. In fact, its charging speed goes beyond what we've seen on recent models like the Realme P3 Pro and OnePlus 13R, making it a solid choice for anyone who values efficiency.

Verdict:

Vivo V50 5G is a solid all-rounder, making it a great choice for those who prioritise camera performance and battery life. With its impressive 50 MP primary and ultra-wide sensors, the phone delivers vibrant, natural shots in good lighting. Plus, the 6000 mAh battery ensures all-day usage, while the 90W fast charging offers quick top-ups. However, it falls short in performance-heavy tasks, particularly gaming, where it struggles with demanding titles. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, though efficient, feels dated compared to competitors with more powerful processors. If you're looking for a reliable phone for daily use, content consumption, and photography, the Vivo V50 is a strong contender. But if you're into gaming or need top-tier processing power, you might want to explore other options.