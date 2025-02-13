Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Know if it's a worthy upgrade

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: In just a few months, Vivo is launching its new generation V series smartphone, the Vivo V50 in India on February 17, 2025. While we still have a few days before the official launch, Vivo has already revealed several specifications and features of the smartphone to maintain the hype. As we came across the Vivo V50 specifications, we noticed several similarities with the previous generation model, the Vivo V40. From design to specifications, several details are identical, leaving buyers in confusion about the upgrades. Therefore, to get a better understanding of what’s coming, we have curated a specification comparison between Vivo V50 and Vivo V40 to know what areas have been upgraded. Check out the detailed specs comparison between Vivo V50 and Vivo V40.(Vivo )

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Design and display

The Vivo V50 and the V40 have a similar design profile with a vertically placed pill-shaped camera module in which the first half is acquired by two camera sensors and the second half features an Aura Light. Based on the revealed design, the Vivo V50 has a bigger LED Aura light has takes almost the second half of the camera island. The new-gen features a quad-curved display for an infinity viewing experience and it is protected with Diamond Shield Glass. While, not much has been revealed about the display, but the V50 and V40 will likely have similar features with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Camera

The Vivo V50 and Vivo V40 both devices come with a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50 MP wide-angle main camera with OIS support and a 50MP ultrawide camera, both powered by ZEISS optics. However, the Vivo V50 comes with the new ZEISS Multifocal Portrait features. On the front, both models feature a 50MP selfie camera.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Performance and battery

In terms of performance, the Vivo V40 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and the Vivo V50 is likely to come with the smartphone chip. The smartphone is expected to come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. However, the Vivo V40 provides UFS 2.2 storage and the Vivo V50 may come with UFS 3.1 storage as reported by SmartPrix.

Apart from this Vivo V50 will come with Android 15 out of the box that will include several AI-powered features such as AI Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation, Circle to Search, and Google Gemini. Whereas, the Vivo V40 comes with Android 14 which is also upgradable to the latest version.

Vivo V40 is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports an 80W FlashCharge. On the other hand, the Vivo V50 is confirmed to be equipped with a 6000mAh battery that will come with 90W FlashCharge support. Therefore, the new-gen will offer greater battery life.