New Delhi, The Centre will develop pilot models in two blocks of Madhya Pradesh under the Mission Samriddh Gaon, with a focus on poverty reduction, employment generation and overall village development through the convergence of various government schemes, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday. Chouhan launches Mission Samriddh Gaon, pilot projects to begin in two MP blocks

The pilot models will be developed in Budni block of Sehore district and Khategaon block of Dewas district, with successful models later to be replicated in other areas, Chouhan said while launching the Mission Samriddh Gaon at Krishi Bhawan here.

The mission aims to develop a comprehensive and integrated model for building poverty-free, employment-rich villages equipped with basic amenities.

Addressing the programme, Chouhan said the objective is to develop model villages where every family has an employment or livelihood opportunity, basic amenities are available and people do not have to migrate out of compulsion.

He said an integrated development framework will be prepared at the family, gram panchayat and block levels in the selected areas.

"Each family will be linked to various Central and state government schemes based on its needs and eligibility," he said.

Chouhan said schemes related to agriculture and rural development, along with health, education, employment, livelihoods and other basic amenities, will be brought together under the mission.

The minister expressed confidence that the mission would present an effective model of rural development before the country through collective efforts.

"Changing people's lives is the purpose of my life," Chouhan said, adding that poverty can be substantially reduced if government schemes are properly implemented and reach the last person.

He said departments, administration, panchayati raj institutions and various partner organisations will have to work together as a team to achieve this objective.

Welcoming cooperation and suggestions from NGOs, banks and other partner organisations, Chouhan said effective coordination among the government, panchayati raj institutions, civil society organisations and the private sector can give fresh impetus to rural development.

The mission will also focus on identifying women farmers, providing them with agricultural advice and necessary information, and connecting rural women with livelihood opportunities.

Citing the example of the Lakhpati Didi campaign, Chouhan said when rural women saw women like themselves becoming economically empowered, it generated confidence and enthusiasm among them to move forward.

He said successful models would be showcased and replicated in other villages as well.

The Union minister said promoting integrated farming systems is essential to increase the incomes of farmers with small and marginal land holdings.

Farmers should not remain restricted to grain production and should instead be linked with diversified activities such as fruit and vegetable cultivation, fisheries, goat rearing, animal husbandry, poultry and beekeeping, he said.

He said warehouses, food processing and production-based activities will also be promoted to strengthen the rural economy.

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