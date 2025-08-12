Vivo V60 5G mobile unboxing: Price in India, specifications, and features

Vivo V60 5G mobile officially debuts in the Indian market with wedding-inspired colours. The smartphone flaunts a sleek design despite powering a massive 6500mAh battery, making it look premium in the mid-range segment. In addition to an attention grabbing design, the Vivo V60 5G offers a powerful ZEISS integrated camera setup that claims to capture detailed images. Vivo says that the new V series model is specially curated for the Indian market to capture wedding images like a professional. Therefore, if you are looking for a camera-centric smartphone, here’s a first unboxing look of the new Vivo V60 5G in Moonlit Blue colour. Vivo V60 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.(Vivo)

Vivo V60 5G mobile unboxing

With the Vivo V60 5G you get a silicone phone case that matches the smartphone colour. Within the box, you also get the 90W charging adapter, charging cable, and a SIM ejector tool.

Vivo V60 5G mobile price in India

The Vivo V60 5G mobile is launched in three colour ways: Auspicious gold, Moonlit blue, and Mist grey. Buyers can also pick from four different storage options:

8GB+128GB: Rs. 36,999

8GB+256GB: Rs. 38,999

12GB+ 256GB: Rs. 40,999

16 GB+512 GB: Rs. 45,999

The smartphone will go on sale from August 19 on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo and offline retail stores.

Vivo V60 5G mobile: Specifications and features

The Vivo V60 5G sports a 6.77-inch quad curved display, that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor which is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

Since it's a camera-centric smartphone, it offers impressive features that includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera, a 50MP ZEISS Super telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it sports a 50MP selfie camera. The Vivo V60 5G is backed by a massive 6500mAh battery that supports a 90W fast wired charging. It runs on FuntouchOS based on Android 15. The smartphone also offers IP68 and IP69 rating for protection against water and dust, making it a durable smartphone.