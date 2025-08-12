Vivo V60 5G mobile unboxing: Price in India, specifications, and features
Vivo V60 5G mobile flaunts a bright Moonlit Blue colour during launch. Here’s an unboxing experience to know what buyers will get at Rs. 36,999.
Vivo V60 5G mobile officially debuts in the Indian market with wedding-inspired colours. The smartphone flaunts a sleek design despite powering a massive 6500mAh battery, making it look premium in the mid-range segment. In addition to an attention grabbing design, the Vivo V60 5G offers a powerful ZEISS integrated camera setup that claims to capture detailed images. Vivo says that the new V series model is specially curated for the Indian market to capture wedding images like a professional. Therefore, if you are looking for a camera-centric smartphone, here’s a first unboxing look of the new Vivo V60 5G in Moonlit Blue colour.
Vivo V60 5G mobile unboxing
With the Vivo V60 5G you get a silicone phone case that matches the smartphone colour. Within the box, you also get the 90W charging adapter, charging cable, and a SIM ejector tool.
Vivo V60 5G mobile price in India
The Vivo V60 5G mobile is launched in three colour ways: Auspicious gold, Moonlit blue, and Mist grey. Buyers can also pick from four different storage options:
8GB+128GB: Rs. 36,999
8GB+256GB: Rs. 38,999
12GB+ 256GB: Rs. 40,999
16 GB+512 GB: Rs. 45,999
The smartphone will go on sale from August 19 on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo and offline retail stores.
Vivo V60 5G mobile: Specifications and features
The Vivo V60 5G sports a 6.77-inch quad curved display, that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor which is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.
Since it's a camera-centric smartphone, it offers impressive features that includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera, a 50MP ZEISS Super telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it sports a 50MP selfie camera. The Vivo V60 5G is backed by a massive 6500mAh battery that supports a 90W fast wired charging. It runs on FuntouchOS based on Android 15. The smartphone also offers IP68 and IP69 rating for protection against water and dust, making it a durable smartphone.