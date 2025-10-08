Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V60: What’s new in the latest V-series mobile?

Vivo V60e is the latest V-series device by Vivo. It will remind you of the Vivo V60 in many ways, including the aesthetics of the phone. The two phones also share a lot of hardware, including the display. However, there are major differences when it comes to the camera hardware, and the chipset. So, if you are wondering where the key differences lie, we have got you covered, check this comparison for the details. Vivo V60e 5G flaunts a new camera design and upgraded 200MP main camera.(Vivo)

Vivo V60e vs Vivo V60: Camera

The primary difference lies in the cameras. The Vivo V60e does not get Zeiss branding like the main Vivo V60. However, it features a 200-megapixel sensor, which is a 1/1.56-inch sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the other hand, the Vivo V60 comes with a 50 MP main wide camera, a 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter.

So, the Vivo V60 offers more versatility with its three-lens setup compared to the dual-lens configuration of the Vivo V60e. The selfie camera on the Vivo V60e is 50 MP, just like the Vivo V60, and both use a 1/2.76-inch sensor capable of recording 4K video from the front-facing camera.

Vivo V60e vs Vivo V60: Specs

Coming to the chipset, there are differences here as well. The Vivo V60e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Turbo, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The Vivo V60, on the other hand, comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. However, the base models of both phones offer 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In terms of display, both phones feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED 120 Hz panel with 5,000 nits peak brightness and 388 pixels per inch (PPI). Both also come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

As for the battery, both phones have 6,500 mAh units and support 90 W fast charging. They also feature USB Type-C 2.0 connectors and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V60e vs Vivo V60: Price in india

The Vivo V60e has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹29,999 for the base model, while the top-end model with 12 GB RAM costs ₹33,999. The Vivo V60, on the other hand, starts at ₹36,999 for the base variant.

