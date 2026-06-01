Vivo X Fold 6 tipped to feature a 200MP camera and a bigger battery: Report

Vivo may soon expand its foldable smartphone lineup with the launch of the Vivo X Fold 6. While the company has yet to announce the device officially, a leak shared by tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the next-generation foldable could bring changes in performance hardware, battery capacity and camera capabilities. Vivo X Fold 6 could launch this month with a larger battery, upgraded cameras and a MediaTek chip. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

Vivo X Fold 6: What to Expect According to the latest leak, the Vivo X Fold 6 is currently expected to debut in China by the end of June. One of the biggest changes tipped for the device is the processor. Vivo is likely to consider MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset, a move that would mark a departure from the Snapdragon platform used in its predecessor.

The chipset may not be the only major upgrade. The foldable is also tipped to feature a battery in the 7,000mAh range. If accurate, this would place it among the foldable smartphones with the largest battery capacities available. Most book-style foldables currently offer batteries ranging between 5,000mAh and 6,000mAh.

Camera Upgrades in Focus For photography, the Vivo X Fold 6 is rumoured to feature a 200MP primary camera equipped with a large sensor. The setup could also include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera using a medium-sized sensor. Earlier reports from the same source claimed that Vivo may add a 50MP ultra-wide camera to complete the rear camera system.

The leak further suggests that the device will use a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. Vivo is also expected to retain a slim profile despite the larger battery and updated camera hardware.

Furthermore, the engineering prototype reportedly continues to use Vivo’s circular rear camera module design. The display is said to feature more rounded corners compared to previous models. The tipster also noted that white remains the preferred colour choice for prototype units currently under testing.

The Vivo X Fold 6 will likely arrive as the successor to the Vivo X Fold 5, which launched in China in June 2025. That model came with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a camera system developed in partnership with Zeiss and a foldable design focused on portability.

MediaTek Could Be the Talking Point If the latest information proves accurate, the Vivo X Fold 6 could become one of the first foldable smartphones to use MediaTek’s next flagship mobile platform. The shift would stand out in a segment where Qualcomm processors have traditionally powered most premium foldable devices.

While Vivo has not confirmed any of the leaked specifications, the reported upgrades suggest a stronger focus on battery endurance and camera performance. More details are expected to surface in the coming weeks as the company moves closer to the anticipated launch window.