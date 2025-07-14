Vivo X200 FE vs Vivo X200: What are the differences?

Vivo has added another phone to its X200 lineup, and this one is called the Vivo X200 FE. It sits below the Vivo X200 and, of course, the Vivo X200 Pro and the X200 Ultra (which did not make their way to the Indian market). Launched alongside the Vivo X Fold 5, this phone promises to bring a camera-first experience but costs much less than the flagship Vivo X200 in the Indian market. Vivo X200 (LEFT), Vivo X200 FE (RIGHT).(Vivo)

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo X200 FE and how it compares to the Vivo X200 in terms of pricing and direct specifications. Read on.

Vivo X200 FE strikes a logical trade-off for performance

While the Vivo X200 comes with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the Vivo X200 FE packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, which is no slouch by any means whatsoever. There are also subtle differences when it comes to the storage type. The X200 gets UFS 4.0 storage, while the X200 FE gets UFS 3.1 storage and is limited to 512 GB.

You have two RAM options, 12 GB and 16 GB, just like the Vivo X200, so there are no differences here. Again, many buy these Vivo phones for the camera experience, and may not care about the performance, especially considering the optics are almost on par with the flagship.

The Vivo X200 FE also packs Zeiss optics, but here is where the difference lies

Now, coming to the elephant in the room: the optics. These are indeed Zeiss-powered optics that you get with the Vivo X200 FE. The good part is that both phones share the same primary sensor, which is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor. Both also have optical image stabilisation.

The telephoto lens is also the same, with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor offering 3x optical zoom. However, for the ultra-wide, instead of the 50-megapixel JN1 sensor that the X200 packs, the X200 FE gets an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. This is where the Vivo X200 FE cuts corners.

For the selfie camera, the X200 FE packs a 50-megapixel selfie shooter without autofocus, while the X200 packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus.

Vivo X200 FE doesn't look like the X200

The Vivo X200 is much larger, coming in at 6.67 inches. This is a Full HD+ AMOLED panel that Vivo is using here, which offers 120 Hz and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The X200 FE packs a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel, also supporting 120 Hz.

Regarding the design, both phones are IP68 and IP69 rated and are made from premium materials like glass and aluminium. There are also fundamental differences in the way the phones look. The Vivo X200 FE has a contrasting look with a dark frame and a light back for most of its colourways, and it certainly does stand out. The X200, on the other hand, has a distinct circular camera module, which looks quite different compared to the X200 FE.

Flips the script with battery

Coming to the battery and software, the X200 FE packs a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. This is a much bigger battery compared to the 5,800 mAh battery that you get with the X200. The Vivo X200, by the way, also supports 90W fast charging.

Both phones also pack in-display optical fingerprint scanners and run on Android 15, which sits below Funtouch OS 15.

Vivo X200 FE is much cheaper than the Vivo X200

Vivo has announced the pricing, and the 12 GB + 256 GB model of the Vivo X200 FE is going to retail at ₹54,999, while the same model for the Vivo X200 retails at ₹65,999, so there is roughly an ₹11,000 price difference. As for the 16 GB + 512 GB model of the Vivo X200 FE, it retails for ₹59,999. The 16 GB + 512 GB model of the Vivo X200 retails for ₹71,999, again an ₹11,000 price difference.