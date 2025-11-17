Vivo X300 5G, X300 Pro 5G launch date in India announced: Check price, features, and more

Vivo has officially announced the India launch date for its new generation X series models, the Vivo X300 5G and X300 Pro 5G. The flagship series will launch at the start of next month, with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and advanced camera capabilities. In addition to major upgrades, Vivo is also moving forward from FunTouch OS to Origin OS for an enhanced user experience. Therefore, if you have been keeping up with all the Vivo X300 series leaks, then here’s when the smartphones will debut in India, and what you can expect during the launch. Vivo X300 series is confirmed to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor.(Vivo)

Vivo X300 5G mobile series launch in India

The Vivo X300 5G and Vivo X300 Pro 5G will be launching in India on December 2, 2025, at 12 noon. The smartphones will launch in the flagship segment, competing with phones like the iPhone 17 series, Oppo Find X9 series, OnePlus 15, and others. Therefore, it will be quite interesting to see how the Vivo X300 series stands out from the crowd.

Vivo X300 series launch: What to expect

Talking about the Vivo X300 Pro 5G model, the company has revealed that it will come in two colour options: Dune Brown and Phantom Black. It flaunts a 3D Unibody design with a circular camera module and a 1.1 mm ultra-slim symmetric bezel. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It is also equipped with a VS1 pre-process chip and a V3+ chip.

For photography, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G will feature a triple camera setup that will consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto camera.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 5G mobile will come in three colour options: Summit Red, Mist Blue, and Phantom Black. It is powered by a similar chipset to the Pro model, but it shares different camera features. The Vivo X300 model will come with a 200MP ZEISS main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

Vivo X300 series price in India

As per rumours, the Vivo X300 5G will likely start at Rs. 69,999, whereas the Vivo X300 Pro 5G could come at Rs. 99,999 during the launch. However, we will have to wait until launch to confirm the official pricing.