Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE India release date leaks, check out all the details
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE are tipped to launch in India on May 7, bringing flagship performance, Zeiss cameras, and premium features.
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Vivo is expected to launch its premium flagship, Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE, in India very soon. While the company has not officially confirmed any release date of these phones in India yet, multiple leaks and tipster reports suggest that the smartphones could debut in India in early May 2026.
According to a post on X by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE are expected to launch in India on May 7, with sales likely to begin on May 14. This information, as reported by multiple publications, points to Vivo preparing for a dual-launch strategy for its premium and compact flagship smartphones.
The Vivo X300 Ultra is a premium offering from the brand with a strong focus on camera performance. The smartphone has already been unveiled in China, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a large 6.82-inch display, and an advanced camera system co-engineered with Zeiss.
On the other hand, the Vivo X300 FE is shaping up to be a compact flagship with premium features at a comparatively lower price point. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display and a 6500 mAh battery.
The smartphone is expected to include a telephoto extender accessory for enhanced zoom capabilities. If the smartphones end up launching in India, it will compete with the already available Xiaomi 17 Ultra and an upcoming camera flagship from Vivo, the Find X9 Ultra.