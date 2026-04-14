Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE India release date leaks, check out all the details

Vivo is expected to launch its premium flagship, Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE, in India very soon. While the company has not officially confirmed any release date of these phones in India yet, multiple leaks and tipster reports suggest that the smartphones could debut in India in early May 2026.

Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE are set to launch in India soon.(Vivo)

According to a post on X by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE are expected to launch in India on May 7, with sales likely to begin on May 14. This information, as reported by multiple publications, points to Vivo preparing for a dual-launch strategy for its premium and compact flagship smartphones.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is a premium offering from the brand with a strong focus on camera performance. The smartphone has already been unveiled in China, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a large 6.82-inch display, and an advanced camera system co-engineered with Zeiss.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 FE is shaping up to be a compact flagship with premium features at a comparatively lower price point. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display and a 6500 mAh battery.

The smartphone is expected to include a telephoto extender accessory for enhanced zoom capabilities. If the smartphones end up launching in India, it will compete with the already available Xiaomi 17 Ultra and an upcoming camera flagship from Vivo, the Find X9 Ultra.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi ...Read More For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read Less

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