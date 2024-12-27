Menu Explore
Vivo Y29 5G launched in India at Rs.13999- Check out specs, features, and more

ByAishwarya Panda
Dec 27, 2024 10:08 AM IST

Vivo Y29 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and 5500mAh battery. Know more about this budget smartphone.

Vivo has launched its new affordable Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y29 5G in India at a starting price of just Rs.13999. The smartphone comes with some attractive features and design which makes the device stand out from the crowd. The Vivo Y29 features a slimmer profile with 8.1mm thickness and has a new circular Dynamic Light, giving it a premium look at a reasonable price.

Vivo Y29 5G launched at under Rs.15000, here’s everything it has to offer(Vivp)
Vivo Y29 5G launched at under Rs.15000, here’s everything it has to offer(Vivp)

Alongside a stylish design, the smartphone packs a powerful processor, enabling users to carry out their day-to-day tasks effortlessly. Therefore, if you are in search of budget options for feature-filled smartphones, then check out what the new Vivo Y29 5G has to offer under Rs.15000.

Also read: 5 best flagship phones under Rs.80,000 in India: iPhone 16, Vivo X200, Pixel 9 and more

Vivo Y29 5G specifications and features

The Vivo Y29 5G features a 6.68-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has received an SGS certification which signifies its military-grade impact resistance and it also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone features dual stereo speakers with a 300% volume boost, offering clear sound quality.

The Vivo Y29 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main rear camera. It offers several AI-powered camera features such as AI Night Mode, Scene Modes, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Erase. The also features an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh battery that comes with 44W fast charging support. It offers up to 19.7 hours of YouTube playback time which is impressive for a budget range smartphone. The Vivo Y29 runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Also read: Vivo Y300 vs Oppo F27: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.25000

Vivo Y29 5G price and availability in India

The Vivo Y29 5G will be available in colour options: Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs.13,999 for 4GB+128GB storage. It comes with other three storage options 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB which are priced at Rs. 15499, Rs. 16999, and Rs. 18999 respectively. The Vivo Y29 5G is available to purchase online from Vivo online store.

