Vivo Y29 5G launched in India at Rs.13999- Check out specs, features, and more

Vivo has launched its new affordable Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y29 5G in India at a starting price of just Rs.13999. The smartphone comes with some attractive features and design which makes the device stand out from the crowd. The Vivo Y29 features a slimmer profile with 8.1mm thickness and has a new circular Dynamic Light, giving it a premium look at a reasonable price. Vivo Y29 5G launched at under Rs.15000, here’s everything it has to offer(Vivp)

Alongside a stylish design, the smartphone packs a powerful processor, enabling users to carry out their day-to-day tasks effortlessly. Therefore, if you are in search of budget options for feature-filled smartphones, then check out what the new Vivo Y29 5G has to offer under Rs.15000.

Vivo Y29 5G specifications and features

The Vivo Y29 5G features a 6.68-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has received an SGS certification which signifies its military-grade impact resistance and it also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone features dual stereo speakers with a 300% volume boost, offering clear sound quality.

The Vivo Y29 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main rear camera. It offers several AI-powered camera features such as AI Night Mode, Scene Modes, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Erase. The also features an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh battery that comes with 44W fast charging support. It offers up to 19.7 hours of YouTube playback time which is impressive for a budget range smartphone. The Vivo Y29 runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Vivo Y29 5G price and availability in India

The Vivo Y29 5G will be available in colour options: Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs.13,999 for 4GB+128GB storage. It comes with other three storage options 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB which are priced at Rs. 15499, Rs. 16999, and Rs. 18999 respectively. The Vivo Y29 5G is available to purchase online from Vivo online store.