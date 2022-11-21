Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This Vivo 5G smartphone is available at 4k discount. Check limited time deal

technology
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 11:12 AM IST

Vivo Y75 5G has three camera with LED flash at rear panel. It includes a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel bokeh camera with a 50 megapixel primary camera.

Vivo y75 5g is available in two colour option.(Amazon)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

If you are looking to buy a new 5G smartphone, then e-commerce site Amazon has a great offer for you. In its ‘Deal of the Day offer’ you can buy Vivo Y75 5G with a discount of 4,000.

Offer on Vivo Y75 5G

The initial price of the phone is 25,990, but in the Deal of the Day you will get it for 21,990. Along with this, the buyers can avail additional discount 1,000 using ICICI, SBI or HDFC card. After applying these both offers, this 5G phone of Vivo can be purchased at a discount of Rs.5,000.

This 5G smartphone from Vivo also comes with an exchange offer where buyers can get discount on exchanging their old phone.

Vivo Y75 5G features and specifications

This Vivo smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ in-cell display with 1080x2408 pixel resolution. The company provides 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage in the smartphone. It also has 4 GB RAM option available with the model.

Additionally, an Extended RAM feature is also given in Vivo Y75 5G. This brings the total RAM up to 12GB.

Vivo Y75 runs on Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset. You will get 5000mAh battery. This battery supports 18W fast charging.

For photography, it has three camera with LED flash at rear panel. It includes a two megapixel macro and a two megapixel bokeh camera with a 50 megapixel primary camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera. there is side-mounted fingerprint sensor on this device.

The phone's memory can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a micro SD card. Talking about OS, the phone works on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Apart from 5G, for connectivity 4G LTE, options like Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and FM radio have been given.

