Vodafone Idea to launch aggressively priced 5G plans to take on Jio and Airtel: Report

ByShaurya Sharma
Jan 06, 2025 05:47 PM IST

Vodafone Idea is gearing up to take on Jio and Airtel with aggressive 5G plans, The Economic Times has reported. Here's what we know.

It has been several months since both Jio and Airtel rolled out their respective 5G services in India. Now, it appears that Vodafone Idea (Vi) is gearing up to join the action and claim a share of the market by offering aggressively priced plans, potentially drawing customers away from its rivals, as per a report by The Economic Times.

Vodafone Idea is reportedly going to price its 5G plans quite aggressively. (REUTERS)
Vodafone Idea is expected to initially launch 5G services in 75 major cities across 17 priority circles in India. Additionally, the telecom operator is targeting industrial hubs with high data consumption. This development is likely to shake up the 5G market in India, potentially triggering a price war among the leading providers.

Vi to price its 5G plans cheaper than Airtel and Jio?

According to the ET report, Vodafone Idea is expected to price its 5G plans approximately 15% cheaper at entry levels compared to both Airtel and Jio.

“We are gearing up to launch 5G services and are committed to providing the best experience and price,” a Vi spokesperson was quoted as saying by ET.

It is also worth noting that Vodafone Idea spent 8.4% of its sales revenue on dealer commissions in the financial year 2024. This figure is significantly higher than Jio's expenditure, which stood at 3% during the same period. In comparison, Airtel allocated about 6,000 crore or 4% of its sales to dealer commissions.

The pricing of Vodafone Idea’s 5G plans will certainly be interesting to observe. For now, Jio and Airtel are leading the market in terms of subscriber base and coverage, with both providers steadily increasing their prices.

Here are some of the most popular Jio and Airtel’s 5G plans:

  • 198: 2GB per day, 14 days validity
  • 349: 2GB per day, 28 days validity
  • 629: 2GB per day, 56 days validity
  • 859: 2GB per day, 84 days validity

These are all unlimited 5G plans, meaning even if users exhaust their daily data allocation, they will still have access to 5G services.

Airtel’s 5G plans are priced as follows:

  • 299: 1GB per day, 28 days validity
  • 349: 1.5GB per day, 28 days validity
  • 579: 1.5GB per day, 56 days validity
  • 859: 1.5GB per day, 84 days validity

New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
