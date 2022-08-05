Want to buy 5G smartphones ? Check out these popular brands

The Narendra Modi government has said that the harmonisation process of 5G spectrum has been done and the allocation will be carried out by August 12. Telecom giants Airtel and Jio have already confirmed they are ready to roll out their 5G services in this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Are you planning to buy a 5G smartphone, then you must read this. According to the Cyber ​​Media Research (CMR) report, one out of every three smartphones shipped in the second quarter of 2022 in India were 5G, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

It added that 5G smartphone shipments grew by 7 per cent quarterly and 163 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter(Q2) of 2022. Samsung led the 5G smartphone segment with 28 percent market share, followed by Vivo with 15 percent market share.

“Shipments of 5G smartphones have grown exponentially over the past few quarters. With the completion of 5G spectrum auctions and the expected early rollout of 5G services in India, 5G smartphone shipments will pick up further. During the second quarter of 2022, the overall macroeconomic environment led to a moderation in consumer demand. As the second half (H2) of 2022 begins, smartphone brands will focus on lucrative plans, offers and discounts to clear their stock", Menka Kumari, Analyst – Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research, told the website.

The top 5 smartphone brands

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, a majority of smartphone brands including those from China, which are considered market leaders in the segment, registered good growth in the quarter. As a result, the consumers' demand for an affordable smartphone rages on. Smartphone brands like Xiaomi (20 per cent), Samsung (18 per cent) and Realme (16 per cent) grabbed the top three spots on the smartphone leaderboard in the second quarter. Vivo (15 per cent) and Oppo (10 per cent) occupy the other two spots.

High demand for ‘value for money’ 5G phones

Value for money 5G smartphone shipments ( ₹7,000-24,999) grew 160 per cent annually, while overall smartphone shipments in this segment grew 12 per annually. Affordable smartphone shipments (under ₹7,000) declined 61 per cent year-on-year. Premium smartphones ( ₹25,000 to ₹50,000) and super premium smartphones ( ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000) grew 80 per cent and 96 per cent year-on-year, respectively. Consumer appetite remains strong in the premium smartphone segment.

Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme models remained popular

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Xiaomi occupied the top spot with 20 percent market share. Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 10(2022) and Redmi 10A were the most popular models. Xiaomi’s shipments declined 23 percent year-on-year due to stiff competition. Its sub-brand Poco reported a 14 per cent year-on-year decline in its shipments in the second quarter of 2022.

Samsung was second in the smartphone market with 18 per cent market share. Samsung’s focus on the value for money 5G smartphone segment ( ₹7,000-24,999) enabled its market growth. With the upcoming launch of its fourth generation foldable phone, Samsung will aim to further its leadership in foldable form factor innovation.

Realme was ranked third with 16 percent market share, with its shipments growing by 22 percent, the highest among the top five players. Realme C35, Realme C11(2021), Realme Narzo 50i, and Realme C31 were the most shipped models and accounted for most of the market share of Realme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail