Want to buy a 5G smartphone from OnePlus? Get these from OnePlus Community Sale

Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:27 PM IST

On Tuesday, the shopping festival began on Amazon, and will conclude on Sunday.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On Tuesday, the OnePlus Community Sale began on Amazon, and will conclude on Sunday. Here, you can avail multiple offers and discounts on select OnePlus smartphones.

According to Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan, customers can also buy the Chinese manufacturer's 5G devices from the sale. Here are the details:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: In the market, it has a starting price of 66,999. However, on the e-commerce platform, the device is listed at 61,999, a 7% discount of 5,000. You can save 6,000 more by making payment from an ICICI Bank credit card. In addition to this, you can avail an exchange offer to save 22,900 more.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Though it has a starting cost of 49,999, customers can get it for 44,999 by paying from ICICI Bank or Federal Bank cards. By availing an exchange offer, they can save 17,900 more.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: At a discount of around 12%, the smartphone is listed on the website at 28,999. You save an additional 3,000 by paying from ICICI Bank or Federal Bank cards, and a further 13,400 by making use of an exchange offer.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Though available in the market for 43,999, you can order it for 39,999 from the shopping portal. An ICICI Bank or Federal Bank card will help you save 5,000 on the discounted price. On top of this, you get an exchange offer worth 13,400.

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite: It is listed at 18,999, a discount of 5%. You save 1,500 more on ICICI Bank or Federal Bank cards, and an additional 13,400 in an exchange offer.

