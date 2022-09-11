Want to buy a Samsung smartphone? Deals announced on these products

Samsung has become the latest company to offer deals on its products, in view of the upcoming festive season. According to a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the South Korean tech giant has announced offers on its foldable premium devices, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, both of which arrived in India recently.

What are the deals?

The report states that Samsung has lowered the price of Fold 4 and Flip 4 by ₹8,000 and ₹7,000 recently. The former, which has 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, is available for ₹176,999, down from the original cost of ₹184,999; additionally, you will get ‘early access benefits’ worth ₹51,1999. The latter, on the other hand, comes at ₹82,999, down from ₹89,999, and carries early access benefits worth ₹47,199.

With each phone, you can also buy the Galaxy Watch 4, a smart wearable developed by Samsung. With both Fold 4 and Flip 4, it can be purchased at ₹2,999, down from ₹37,999 and ₹34,999 respectively.

Cashback on HDFC cards

As an additional benefit, customers can earn a cashback of ₹8,000 if they make payment using HDFC Bank's debit or credit cards. They will also have the option to buy these devices on equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

