Want to buy iPhone 14? Get from Flipkart and save 33,000

Published on Jan 08, 2023 01:39 PM IST

The deal is available on the 128 GB variant, which has an MRP of ₹79,990.

Apple launched iPhone 14 in September 2022.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

This New Year, you can get iPhone 14 at a discount of around 33,000. Yes, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the device, which has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 79,900, can be purchased for 46,990 on Flipkart.

The deal, which is available on the 128 GB variant of iPhone 14, will expire soon. Apple launched the smartphone in September last year.

How to get iPhone 14 for less than 50,000?

On Flipkart, the 128 GB variant is priced at 73,990, a discount of 5,910 or 7.4% on the MRP. On top of this, customers save up to 4,000 on the reduced cost by availing bank offers. In addition to this, by exchanging and old handset for the incoming Apple product, customers save up to 23,000 more.

Therefore, you get the iPhone at a final cost of 46,990, a discount of 32,910 or 41% on the original MRP. Also, the actual exchange value depends on the model and condition of the handset being given away in exchange for iPhone 14.

iPhone 14: Features and specifications

The device comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and the upgraded, in-house A15 bionic chipset. For photography, this Ceramic Shield-protected smartphone gets a 12 MP selfie camera in the front, and a dual 12 MP+ 12 MP camera setup at the back.

