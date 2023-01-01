Want to buy iPhone Plus? Here's how to get discount of up to 9,000

Those who want an iPhone Plus can get it for a discount of up to ₹9,000. Yes, the smartphone, which was released in September last year, can be purchased at a reduced price from Apple's Imagine stores.

The offer is available on the 128 GB and 256 GB variants of the device.

How to save ₹9,000 on iPhone Plus?

The 128 GB variant is available in the market for ₹89,900, while the 256 GB variant is priced at ₹99,900. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, customers get ₹3,000 store discount on the 128 GB model. On top of this, by paying from an HDFC Bank card, they save ₹5,000 more. The final price of this model, therefore, is ₹81,900.

Meanwhile, on the 256 GB model, you get ₹4,000 off as store discount and ₹5,000 off by availing bank offers. Therefore, you get it for ₹90,000.

iPhone 14 Plus: Features and specifications

iPhone 14 Plus is iPhone's first ‘Plus’ model since 2017, when iPhone 8 Plus was launched. It comes with a 6.7-inch super retina XDR display and works on the manufacturer's A15 bionic processor. It is available in three variants: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Blue, Starlight, Midnight Black, Purple and Red are the colour schemes in which this device can be purchased.

