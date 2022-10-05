Want to buy OnePlus phone? Get this model at discount of 9,000

OnePlus' ‘5G Ready Sale’ went live on October 4. It will conclude on October 10, and, under this sale, several smartphones manufactured by the company, including OnePlus 10R5G, are available at attractive discounts. Though its listed price is ₹42,999, you can purchase it at an overall discount of ₹9,000, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.

The discount, according to the report, includes ₹3,000 off if the payment is through debit/credit card of ICICI Bank or Axis Bank, and an exchange bonus, also of ₹3,000.

OnePlus 10R features and specifications

The smartphone has features such as a 6.7-inch full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with 1,080*2,412 pixel resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 120HZ and touch sampling rate of 360Hz. Also, for improved picture quality, OnePlus has given HDR10+ support to this device. Additionally, for display protection, the product comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. For photography, there are 3 cameras with LED flash on on the back panel.

For selfie, there is a 16MP front camera. Equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor, this phone has two battery options: 5000mAh and 4500mAh. The former supports 80W fast charging. On the other hand, OnePlus is offering 150W charging in the 4500mAh variant.

