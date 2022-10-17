Want to buy Oppo smartphone? Price cut announced on these models

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has slashed the prices of some of its smartphones in India. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the company is offering discounts on its F21 Pro, A 55, and A77 models.

F21 Pro: The 8GB RAM+ 128GB ROM variant of F21 Pro has a new market operating price (MOP) of ₹21,999; it was launched with a price tag of ₹22,999. The smartphone has Sony's 32MP IMX709 selfie camera, as well as a 2MP microlens for 15x/30x magnification. It is available in 2 colour options – Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black – and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 mobile chipset.

A55: It was launched last year at a starting cost of ₹15,490. Now, its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model can be bought 14,499, while the 6GB variant will sell for ₹14,999.

A77: After discount, the 4GB RAM+ 128GB internal storage model of the A77 is at ₹15,999. This device has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 720 pixels*1,612 pixels resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Additionally, it is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 SoC processor, and runs on the Android 12 operating system (OS). Also, there's a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

