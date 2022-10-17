Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Want to buy Oppo smartphone? Price cut announced on these models

Updated on Oct 17, 2022 01:40 AM IST

The Chinese manufacturer has slashed the prices of its F21 Pro, A 55, and A77 models in India.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has slashed the prices of some of its smartphones in India. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the company is offering discounts on its F21 Pro, A 55, and A77 models.

F21 Pro: The 8GB RAM+ 128GB ROM variant of F21 Pro has a new market operating price (MOP) of 21,999; it was launched with a price tag of 22,999. The smartphone has Sony's 32MP IMX709 selfie camera, as well as a 2MP microlens for 15x/30x magnification. It is available in 2 colour options – Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black – and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 mobile chipset.

A55: It was launched last year at a starting cost of 15,490. Now, its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model can be bought 14,499, while the 6GB variant will sell for 14,999.

A77: After discount, the 4GB RAM+ 128GB internal storage model of the A77 is at 15,999. This device has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 720 pixels*1,612 pixels resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Additionally, it is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 SoC processor, and runs on the Android 12 operating system (OS). Also, there's a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

