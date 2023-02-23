Want to edit WhatsApp message? Soon, you will get 15 minutes to fix errors, says report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will give users up to 15 minutes to edit their messages to fix errors, if any, or add additional information to the original message. In addition to this, the Meta-owned platform will also show a message if the feature is not supported by the WhatsApp version on your smartphone.

This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which shared the following screenshot:

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

As seen in the image above, if you are using an older version of the instant messaging service that is not compatible with this ability, users will get the message ‘You can see the edited message if you're on the latest version of WhatsApp.’ If you see this, you must update your version of WhatsApp to the most recent update available on the App Store or TestFlight.

WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.72 – which brings this 'edit message feature' – also fixes a crash that prevented users from playing within chats and status in the previous WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.70 update, according to WABetaInfo.

The ability to edit message in up to 15 minutes, meanwhile, will be released in a future update of the app.

